HIP Video Promo Presents: Mvstermind x Hannah Parrot premiere music video "U.S. Against The World Anthem" on Music-News

Mvstermind x Hannah Parrot team up on epic new hip hop track "U.S. Against The world Anthem"

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mvstermind is independent first. Not as a slogan, and not as a fallback position. It is the working condition. The St. Louis rapper, Producer, artist educator, father, and husband has built his name through community, his Mvstercamp workshop, and the kind of relationships that do not show up overnight. Now one of those relationships has pushed his voice into a national soccer story. “U.S. Against The World,” his new release with composer Hannah Parrott, is out now as the title track for HBO Max’s five-part U.S. Men’s National Team documentary U.S. Against the World: Four Years with the Men’s National Soccer Team, landing in the thick of a World Cup run that has fans hearing the song far beyond the series.

The route in was local. Mvstermind’s first link to the project came through the St. Louis production world around his “Square Up” video, a major early collaboration that put him in the room with the editors and creative team who later shaped the docuseries. When they came back for music, the ask was bigger than energy or placement. They needed him to help tell the story. Mvstermind wrote through pressure, doubt, and preparation — the same material he already knows from building as an independent artist with no machine hiding the hard parts.

That is what gives “U.S. Against The World” its bite. Hannah Parrott’s beat moves like film music without getting stiff, leaving Mvstermind space to rap in bursts: guarded, locked in, talking to himself as much as the crowd. “I made my decisions, no revisions on this mission,” he starts, before the record turns toward instinct, family, pain, scoring, and the private place an artist goes when everyone is watching. “When the pressure is on, I head to a zone that nobody likes to feel,” he raps. By the time the hook hits — “Man it’s really US that’s against the world” — the song has already made the team story feel personal.

The video does not play like a tournament highlight reel, and that is the right choice. There is soccer around it, but the clip is really about Mvstermind selling the record face-first: rapping into the camera, moving through clean setups, letting the song’s tension do the talking. It has polish without turning anonymous: rich color, sharp pacing, and the feel of an independent artist stepping into a larger room without losing his fingerprints.

Mvstermind’s role in U.S. Against the World runs deeper than one title track. He also contributed “Strikers Shuffle,” “Brother Nem,” “Built Different,” and “Away,” giving the series a musical thread that follows the players through more than one mood. As “U.S. Against The World” moves through watch parties, bars, and U.S. Soccer spaces during the tournament, it also brings the story back to St. Louis, where Mvstermind has long argued that overlooked does not mean outmatched. With Hustle Heart ahead, he is carrying that argument forward in real time.

More Mvstermind at HIP Video Promo

More Mvstermind on his website

More Mvstermind on YouTube



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.