Actor and Producer Dannon Green Takes Center Stage in First Lead TV Role with Barbershop Larry

Actor, Comedian Dannon Green

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Golden Gloves boxing champion turned actor, comedian, writer and producer Dannon Green takes center stage in his first leading television role in the new comedy series Barbershop Larry , premiering July 20 on Black Vision TV (BVT), the newly launched 24/7 streaming network founded by acclaimed television producer Bentley Kyle Evans and Trent Gumbs.Created by Trent Gumbs, Barbershop Larry follows the colorful personalities, hilarious conversations and everyday antics inside a neighborhood barbershop. Green stars alongside Chante Wayans and Chaz Rogers in the character-driven comedy, marking a major career milestone as his first lead role in a television series.The series is executive produced by Bentley Kyle Evans and Trent Gumbs. Green and Rogers serve as producers and writers, with Gumbs directing the series.Known for his energetic comedic style, Green has built a diverse career spanning stand-up, television, film and producing. A paid regular at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, he has appeared on Def Comedy Jam, ComicView, Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment Stand-Up, Comics Unleashed, Real Husbands of Hollywood, Everybody Hates Chris, Moesha, One on One and The Shield. His film credits include Baby Boy, Nappily Ever After and several independent feature films.Beyond acting, Green produced the award-winning boxing documentary, The Executioners: We All Had a Chance, which is now streaming on Tubi. The documentary highlights the lives of former boxers and the challenges they faced inside and outside the ring, further showcasing Green's passion for authentic storytelling."Barbershop Larry is rooted in the conversations, friendships and unforgettable characters you find in every neighborhood barbershop," Green said. "This project means a great deal to me, not only because it's my first lead role in a television series, but because I had the opportunity to help bring these stories to life alongside an incredible creative team."As one of Black Vision TV's first original comedy series, Barbershop Larry reflects the network's commitment to showcasing original programming from Black creators and independent storytellers.About Dannon GreenDannon Green is a former Golden Gloves boxing champion, actor, comedian, writer and producer whose career spans stand-up comedy, television, film and documentary filmmaking. He is dedicated to creating authentic, character-driven stories that entertain, inspire and celebrate the richness of Black culture.

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