Kalkreuth Delivers Community Donations to Rosenbaum Family House

WHEELING, WV, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal is proud to announce a recent employee-led donation drive supporting the Rosenbaum Family House , a vital WVU Medicine facility in Morgantown, West Virginia. Employees from Kalkreuth’s Wheeling office, along with contributions from several local Wheeling businesses, came together to collect and deliver essential items to support families in need.Representatives from Kalkreuth personally delivered the donations directly to the Rosenbaum Family House, which provides a “home away from home” for families whose loved ones receive extended care at WVU Medicine facilities. The organization offers comfort, convenience, and support during what can be challenging and emotional times.“This effort reflects the heart of our team and the community we’re proud to be part of,” said Cathy Forsyth, Executive Administration Assistant. “Being able to deliver these items in person and to see firsthand the impact of this incredible facility was a meaningful experience.”In a unique connection, Kalkreuth also completed the roofing work for the Rosenbaum Family House several years ago, further strengthening the company’s ties to the facility and the community.The visit included a memorable moment with Titan, the Rosenbaum Family House therapy dog, who plays an important role in providing comfort and emotional support to guests. Titan, a tri-breed mix of Great Pyrenees, Labrador Retriever, and Standard Poodle, is part of a dedicated volunteer program that includes more than 300 individuals who generously give their time to support the organization’s mission.Kalkreuth’s donation effort highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to community engagement and giving back. By partnering with local businesses and encouraging employee involvement, Kalkreuth continues to make a positive impact across the region.About Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet MetalKalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal is a Top 10 U.S. commercial roofing company and leading cladding contractor . Kalkreuth specializes in comprehensive commercial roofing solutions that prioritize safety, quality, and durability.

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