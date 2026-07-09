Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning’s Regular Press Conference on July 8, 2026

CCTV: It’s reported that the “Bond with Kuliang: 2026 China-U.S. Youth Baseball Exhibition Games and Sports Festival” was successfully held in China, where eight youth baseball teams from the two countries held competitions and enhanced mutual understanding and friendship. China previously said it has met the goal of bringing 50,000 young Americans to the country in five years ahead of schedule, and the number of American visitors entering China also grew rapidly in the first half of this year. What does China expect to achieve in pulling the two peoples closer to each other?

Mao Ning: We are glad to see that the century-old story of Kuliang is gaining vitality with new stories of friendly exchanges. Recent successful events, such as the China-U.S. Youth Sports Festival, the Flying Tigers Youth Leadership Dialogue and the “PandaMaxxing” China-U.S. youth exchange program, are all examples of shared bonds, mutual appreciation and friendship between the two peoples despite differences. They fully prove that the hope of the China-U.S. relationship lies in the people, its foundation is in grassroots connections, its future depends on the youth, and its vitality comes from subnational exchanges. We welcome more Americans to visit China for more exchanges, see with their own eyes a true, multi-dimensional and panoramic picture of China and contribute to China-U.S. friendship.

EFE: According to reports, China and Panama will hold maritime talks in China from July 16 to 18 to discuss issues including the detention of Panamanian-flagged vessels at Chinese ports. Can you brief us on that?



Mao Ning: I would refer you to the competent Chinese authorities for your specific question.

AFP: The U.S. and Iran have exchanged strikes today again. I just wonder if you have any comments on the situation in the Middle East and the risk of the war restarting?



Mao Ning: China is closely following the latest developments in the Middle East. Reigniting the conflict does not serve any party’s interests. Military means cannot solve the fundamental issue. We call on the U.S. and Iran to follow through on their memorandum of understanding, resolve disputes through dialogue and negotiation, and avoid resorting to force.