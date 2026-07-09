Coordinator for AI Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Attends Press Conference of the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference

On July 7, 2026, Coordinator for AI Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sun Xiaobo attended the press conference of the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence (AI) Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai and answered questions from the press.

Sun Xiaobo said that China has actively implemented the Global AI Governance Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping, advanced the implementation of the Global AI Governance Action Plan, and built a platform for international exchange and cooperation on the basis of the World AI Conference. China actively provides international public goods and helps Global South countries strengthen AI capacity building to ensure that developing countries benefit equally in the new wave of AI development. The theme of this year’s conference is “AI Partnership for a Brighter Future.” Representatives from dozens of countries and international organizations will attend the High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance and have in-depth exchanges of views on cutting-edge and topical issues. China hopes that during this conference, all parties will work together to promote solidarity, pursue development, discuss actions, build consensus on governance, and carry out practical cooperation.