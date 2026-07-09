Secretary of State Launches Redesigned Website to Better Serve Oregonians

Today, the Oregon Secretary of State's office launched a redesigned website that makes it easier for Oregonians to find information, access services, and use the site from any device. Visit the updated website at sos.oregon.gov.

“Whether you're starting a business, researching Oregon history, looking up election information, or accessing public records, you should be able to find what you need quickly,” said Secretary of State Tobias Read. “Government works best when people can easily get to the information and services they need. This redesign is another step toward my goal of making state government more responsive and easier to navigate for all Oregonians.”

While most of the information on the website remains the same, visitors will notice a cleaner look and several improvements to help them get where they need to go faster.

Highlights of the redesigned website include:

A more accessible design that is easier for all Oregonians to use.

Better performance on mobile phones and tablets.

A redesigned homepage that puts the agency's most-used services front and center.

Improved search tools that help users quickly find the information they're looking for.

Simpler navigation tailored to each division.

Searchable data tables that make information easier to browse.

Consistent icons and updated visuals throughout the site.

Scenic photography from the Oregon State Archives collection.

For most visitors, the organization and content of the website will feel familiar. Some pages were reorganized to make information easier to find, and users who can't locate something should use the search bar available in the upper right-hand section on every page.

The redesign does not apply to several existing web applications, which will continue to look and function as they did previously. These include ORESTAR and OCVR for the Elections Division, BERI and OBR for the Corporation Division, MUNI for the Audits Division, and OARD and ORMS for the State Archives. The agency is working to improve those applications over time.

The Secretary of State's office will continue gathering feedback and making improvements to ensure the website remains easy to use and accessible for everyone.

Questions about the redesign? More information is available here.