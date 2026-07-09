DEQ’s Climate Protection Program Announces CALSTART as Provisional Community Climate Investment Entity

Statewide, OR – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality selected the non-profit CALSTART and partners as a provisional Community Climate Investment entity for the agency’s Climate Protection Program.

The Climate Protection Program is designed to reduce greenhouse gas pollution from fossil fuels, while prioritizing benefits for disadvantaged communities and supporting Oregon’s transition to cleaner energy. An important part of the program is the Community Climate Investments, which will fund greenhouse gas pollution reduction projects in Oregon. Earlier this year, DEQ opened a 10-week request for applications for any organizations interested in becoming a Community Climate Investment entity. After extensive review of those applications, including feedback from the program’s equity advisory committee, DEQ is excited to have provisionally selected CALSTART.

CALSTART is a global nonprofit that brings together industry, government, and communities to advance and accelerate affordable clean transportation solutions accessible to all. It has more than 30 years of experience in transportation decarbonization and has managed more than $2 billion in public funds on behalf of states for the development and implementation of greenhouse gas emissions reduction projects. CALSTART brings expertise in administering grant, voucher, and incentive programs and has demonstrated experience in implementing projects in environmental justice and disadvantaged communities in Washington, Colorado, and New York.

CALSTART has identified several key partners they will work with to add clean energy expertise and community networks to this program including:

New Buildings Institute (NBI) supports the development of high-performance buildings through advanced design practices, innovative technologies, public policy, and community-informed programs across the U.S.

Wy'East Resource Conservation and Development (Wy’East RC&D) which provides outreach and on-the-ground technical assistance to agricultural producers and rural, small businesses to accelerate the demand for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects.

“This is an important moment for Oregon communities, who in the years to come will start benefitting from community climate investment projects throughout the state. From reducing tailpipe pollution to improving livability in homes and beyond, these projects will support those who have been most impacted by climate change.” -Leah Feldon, Director, Department of Environmental Quality

“As a longtime Oregon resident, I am proud to bring CALSTART’s national expertise to this effort and work alongside Oregon’s accomplished partners and DEQ to advance a clean, affordable energy future for communities across the state.” - Connor Herman, Program Manager, CALSTART

“What impressed me about CALSTART and their partners was their demonstrated expertise in projects that reduce emissions in transportation and buildings—while centering equitable outcomes in lower income communities.”-Jamie Pang (Oregon Just Transition Alliance) Equity Advisory Committee Member. “Oregon’s frontline communities have been historically underinvested in. We are excited for the prospect of electrification, cooling, clean air projects, and long-term climate resilience to benefit the communities that need it most."

“Financial accountability and transparency are critical for successful program implementation. CALSTART has a proven track record of administrating public funds and programs in states like Washington, Colorado, New York and California.” -Mark Webb, Environmental Quality Commissioner

Next Steps

DEQ and CALSTART will develop a written agreement, which will include the systems for financial and administrative oversight of the funds. DEQ aims to complete the agreement by the end of 2026. Once the agreement is signed and CALSTART is an approved CCI entity, this will be posted to the Climate Protection Program webpage. At that time, companies regulated by the Climate Protection Program can choose to make contributions to earn Community Climate Investment credits. A workplan is required to be approved by DEQ prior to any investments in projects and would incorporate feedback from the program’s Equity Advisory Committee.

More about the Climate Protection Program

The Climate Protection Program establishes declining mandatory limits on greenhouse gas pollution from fossil fuels used throughout Oregon. Each year DEQ distributes free compliance instruments to the companies regulated by the program. A compliance instrument allows a regulated company to emit one ton of greenhouse gas pollution. Over time, DEQ distributes fewer compliance instruments each year.

Companies have the option to save compliance instruments for a later use if they emit less than the number of compliance instruments they receive, trade compliance instruments with other regulated companies, and can choose to earn additional Community Climate Investment credits. For every ton of greenhouse gas emissions a company is responsible for, it must submit a compliance instrument or a Community Climate Investment credit to DEQ. Companies will first demonstrate compliance in December 2028 for the first compliance period which covers emissions from Jan. 1, 2025, through the end of 2027.

More information available on the program website or contact cpp.info@deq.oregon.gov with questions.

Media contact:

Chris Varley, Public Affairs Specialist, chris.varley@deq.oregon.gov, 503-933-0514

Jenn Smith, CALSTART, jsmith@calstart.org, 626-744-5645