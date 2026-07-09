UNITED STATES UNIVERSITY Partners with RICHMINDALE INSTITUTE to Offer Educational Programs to Students Abroad

New alliance expands online and SEVP-approved study opportunities for Richmindale students in the UAE

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UNITED STATES UNIVERSITY (USU) today announced a new strategic alliance with RICHMINDALE INSTITUTE, located in the United Arab Emirates, serving mostly Filipinos living in the UAE through dedicated K-12 education and selected higher education offerings.Under this arrangement, USU, an institution accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission, provides opportunities for Richmindale students to continue their studies online or for selected programs, and enroll in USU’s programs approved by the Student Exchange Visitor Program. A benefit to students participating in this partnership includes dedicated tuition discounts across the university’s programs.Shared Mission & ImpactUNITED STATES UNIVERSITY is committed to providing affordable, accessible, and high-quality educational opportunities, with a strong focus on diversity, inclusion, and lifelong learning.RICHMINDALE INSTITUTE provides world-class, affordable education that empowers students with the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional goals and thrive in a competitive global market.Leadership StatementsDr. Scott Burrus, President of UNITED STATES UNIVERSITY, said:“This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission and core values. This partnership with Richmindale Institute is deeply aligned with the university’s mission. Presently, over 60% of our student population are Filipino expatriates or identify as Filipino ancestry/background, and we are privileged to continue to serve a population with a long history of global service and a commitment to higher education.”Rolito Nino Chan, Jr, Chief Executive Officer of RICHMINDALE INSTITUTE, said:“UNITED STATES UNIVERSITY currently serves more than 2,000 enrolled undergraduate and graduate students, with a strong commitment to diversity. The institution has a long history of supporting underserved and first-generation learners and continues to expand access to education through innovative partnerships such as this one.”

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