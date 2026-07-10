Cooper Street Snacks Expands National Footprint with Sam’s Club Launch

Sam's Club Granola Bakes

Better-for-you snack brand debuts in over 200 Sam’s Club locations nationwide

Our mission has never changed: creating delicious snacks made with quality ingredients people can feel good about” — Max Surnow, Founder and CEO of Cooper Street Snacks

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cooper Street Snacks, the family-owned brand known for its craveable better-for-you baked treats, is expanding its retail footprint with a nationwide launch in over 200 Sam’s Club locations beginning July 2026. This launch represents the brand's most significant growth in retail to date, extending the availability of Cooper Street products to 42 states across the country.For its national Sam’s Club debut, Cooper Street will introduce its Granola Bake 18-count Variety Pack, giving members a convenient way to enjoy the brand's signature snacks in a value-focused format. Each pack includes 6 bars of Banana Bread, Oatmeal Cranberry and Chocolate Cherry Granola Bakes."What started as a treasured family recipe has grown into a nationally recognized snack brand, but our mission has never changed: creating delicious snacks made with quality ingredients people can feel good about," said Max Surnow, Founder and CEO of Cooper Street Snacks. "Launching in Sam’s Club locations nationwide is an exciting milestone for our team and a testament to the growing demand for better-for-you snacks that never compromise on taste."Inspired by a century-old family recipe, Cooper Street has built a loyal following through its lineup of thoughtfully crafted baked snacks. From lunchboxes and afternoon pick-me-ups to post-workout fuel and on-the-go snacking, Cooper Street products are designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life.Made with real ingredients and free from peanuts, tree nuts, dairy, and soy, Cooper Street snacks offer a flavorful option for consumers seeking cleaner-label alternatives without sacrificing taste. The brand's commitment to quality and accessibility has made it a favorite among families, active lifestyles, and snack lovers alike.In addition to Sam’s Club, Cooper Street products can be found at Meijer, Giant Eagle, Whole Foods, Jewel Osco, Food Lion, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and more!For more information visit https://cooperstreet.com/ . For more updates, follow them on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to keep up to date on all things Cooper Street.

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