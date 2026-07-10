Rock Road Dental Announces the Launch of its New Website, Expert Care Led by 2021 Dentist of the Year, Dr. Mustafa

Dr Mustafa launching rockroaddental.ie logo

Rock Road Dental is proud to announce the official launch of its newly designed website, rockroaddental.ie. Designed to provide high quality care.

At Rock Road Dental, we believe in doing more than just fixing teeth - we care for smiles.” — Dr Mustafa

DUBLIN, CO. DUBLIN, IRELAND, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock Road Dental is proud to announce the official launch of its newly designed website, rockroaddental.ie. Designed to streamline the patient experience and provide comprehensive access to premier dental care, the platform highlights the clinic's commitment to modern, compassionate dentistry under the expert guidance of Dr. Mustafa Almohsen.Award-Winning Care in BlackrockDr. Mustafa, a distinguished Trinity College Dublin alumnus and recognised 2021 Dentist of the Year, brings a wealth of expertise to Rock Road Dental. With postgraduate studies from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) and experience as a teaching supervisor in Accident and Emergency at the Dublin Dental University Hospital, his approach blends clinical excellence with a genuinely gentle touch.Whether treating anxious patients, offering complex restorative treatments, or providing routine family check-ups, Dr. Mustafa's reputation for holistic, patient-centred care ensures that every visit is relaxed and reassuring."At Rock Road Dental, we believe in doing more than just fixing teeth - we care for smiles. Our new website reflects our core philosophy: making high-quality, transparent, and comfortable dental care easily accessible to everyone in our community."Critical Weekend Emergency Care in DublinDental emergencies rarely happen at convenient times. Recognising a critical need in the greater Dublin area, Rock Road Dental proudly offers dedicated weekend emergency dental appointments Whether it is a sudden severe toothache, a knocked-out tooth, or unexpected swelling, patients no longer have to endure the pain until Monday. The clinic holds dedicated urgent care slots and is open Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM, providing immediate, same-day relief when patients need it most.A Modern Digital ExperienceThe launch of rockroaddental.ie ensures that patients can easily navigate their oral health journey. Key features of the new digital platform include:• Seamless Booking: Quick, hassle-free appointment scheduling for both routine check-ups and urgent emergency care.• Comprehensive Service Outlines: Detailed insights into the clinic's offerings, from preventive and children's dentistry to advanced cosmetic procedures, dental implants, and Invisalign.• Transparent Pricing: Clear, upfront fee structures and written treatment plans so patients can make informed health and financial choices with complete confidence.Rock Road Dental invites the Dublin community to explore the new website and experience a brighter, calmer approach to dentistry.For more information, or to book an appointment with Dr. Mustafa and the team, visit rockroaddental.ie or call (01) 525 2849.About Rock Road DentalLocated at 115 Rock Road, Blackrock, Co. Dublin, Rock Road Dental provides state-of-the-art general, cosmetic, and emergency dentistry for the whole family. Utilising modern technology like 3D imaging and prioritising comfort options for anxious patients, the clinic is dedicated to delivering healthy, confident smiles in a welcoming and stress-free environment.

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