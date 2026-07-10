Protoface Launches Pipecat Integration to Bring Real-Time AI Avatars to Voice Agents

Protoface easily integrates with Pipecat now.

Developers can now add synchronized, photorealistic avatar video to Pipecat agents, with a free plan available and paid plans starting at $0.01 per minute.

Pipecat developers already think in pipelines: audio in, intelligence in the middle, media out, so adding a photorealistic face with Protoface is like adding another service—not rebuilding the stack” — Ayan Mammadli

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protoface, a real-time AI avatar platform for developers and enterprises, today announced a new integration with Pipecat, an open-source framework for building voice and multimodal AI agents.

The integration gives Pipecat developers a direct way to add a photorealistic face to their existing agents. Protoface turns a Pipecat agent’s audio into synchronized avatar video while Pipecat continues to handle transport, orchestration, and the rest of the AI pipeline. Developers can install the pipecat-protoface package starting today, with documentation for the community plugin available through both Pipecat and Protoface docs.

“Pipecat developers already think in pipelines: audio in, intelligence in the middle, media out,” said Ayan Mammadli, software engineer at Protoface. “With this integration, adding a face to an existing agent feels like adding another service, not rebuilding the stack.”

Protoface converts an AI agent’s speech into a responsive digital face in real time, with full-face motion and active listening. Teams can use stock avatars or create custom avatars in seconds from a single source image through the Protoface dashboard or API.

The integration is designed for AI agents where visual presence improves the experience, including onboarding, recruiting, training, tutoring, healthcare intake, sales enablement, customer support, virtual events, creator tools, and in-product education. The announcement comes on the heels of Protoface’s official LiveKit plugin launch, further expanding Protoface’s integrations for developers building real-time AI applications.

Developers use Pipecat to compose real-time AI systems across transports, speech services, language models, real-time multimodal models and client SDKs. With Protoface, teams can keep that flexibility while adding a hosted avatar video layer to the same pipeline.

The pipecat-protoface package is available now as a community Pipecat integration maintained by Protoface. Protoface offers a free plan, and paid usage starts at $0.01 per minute on the Launch plan. Protoface does not charge an additional fee for the Pipecat integration.

Pipecat developers can read the plugin documentation, get a free API key, and start building at protoface.com.

About Protoface

Protoface is building the avatar infrastructure layer for real-time AI applications. The Protoface platform enables enterprises and developers to create lifelike digital humans that can deliver support, sales, coaching, education, training, and other interactive experiences. By combining real-time avatars with developer-friendly APIs, Protoface makes it easy for companies to bring AI products to life with more natural, engaging, and human-like interactions.

Media Contact

Lucie Combredet

Protoface

info@protoface.com

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