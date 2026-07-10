RH Fox Emerges as a New Voice in New Age Piano with Debut Album: Painting in the Dark

Music for the quiet hours—meditative, intuitive, and deeply rooted in the natural world. Passage of Time, a new single by RH Fox. Photo by Robert Hasenfratz. "The Mystic" by RH Fox, features guest artists Kristin Amarie, Nicolas Ntimas, and Charlie Bisharat. Arranged and co-produced with David Lanz and Kristin Amarie. Cover photo by Robert Hasenfratz.

The album release showcases expressive piano, original compositions, world-renowned talent and sonic landscapes that invite listeners on an musical journey.

A very talented and surprising new artist....he surprised us with an amazing collection of pieces to work with!”” — David Lanz

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On his debut album, Painting in the Dark, RH Fox introduces a distinctive musical voice that bridges classical discipline, world fusion influences, and atmospheric electronic textures into a sound that is deeply moving. Co-produced with acclaimed pianist David Lanz and Kristin Amarie--and featuring GRAMMY-winning violinist Charlie Bisharat--the collection unfolds as a series of richly-detailed sonic landscapes where lyrical melodies, expressive orchestration, and subtle rhythmic elements evoke both wonder and introspection. The album launches worldwide today.Drawing inspiration from his work as a nature photographer, Fox translates the colors, textures, and quiet majesty of the natural world into music that feels at once adventurous, contemplative, and emotionally resonant—an impressive debut that marks the arrival of a compelling new artist in the contemporary instrumental and new age music genres.Commenting on their collaboration, Lanz says “He is a very talented and surprising new artist. After Kristin Amarie and I worked with him in several of our piano workshops, he all of a sudden started composing very compelling music! We were inspired to co-produce his first album and so happy about the excellent result. It all starts with the songs, and he surprised us with an amazing collection of pieces to work with!”As a collection, Painting in the Dark would be a triumph for any artist, let alone a first-time recording artist like RH Fox. Bisharat’s violin provides a sophisticated, guiding presence on tracks like the nostalgic opener "Follow the Creek," which served as the first single. The piano work is rich and introspective, providing a sense of pastoral storytelling with a structured, melodic flow that feels both purposeful and peaceful. RH Fox steps outside traditional solo piano boundaries on "The Mystic," which incorporates world fusion elements like rhythmic hand drums, ethereal vocals by Kristin Amarie, and the sharp steel strings of a bouzouki. The title track, “Painting in the Dark” embraces subtle synth textures to create a sense of mystery, and a haunting cover of The Beatles' "Free as a Bird" is a welcome and familiar complement to the otherwise original compositions.This is music for the quiet hours—meditative, intuitive, and deeply rooted in the natural world. Fans of contemporary pianists are likely to find a new favorite in RH Fox, a Toledo-born composer whose artistic journey is defined by a natural evolution from healing and visual arts to cinematic music. The only son among six siblings — all of whom bonded over piano lessons — RH Fox’s musical roots began early, influenced by a diverse record collection and a natural aptitude for the piano that was first recognized when he was just five years old. Before stepping into the professional music world, Fox dedicated much of his life to serving others as a Registered Nurse.Parallel to his career in healthcare, RH Fox established himself as celebrated fine art photographer Robert Hasenfratz, showcasing his nature-focused work at over 100 juried art festivals, including the Ann Arbor Art Fair. This eye for detail now translates into his ear for melody, as he treats his debut album like a gallery exhibition of sound. A number of his photographs are featured in a physical CD booklet version of the album, which will also be released for worldwide streaming, and as digital downloads on Bandcamp.While RH Fox’s technical foundation is firmly classical, his heart is clearly impressionistic. Music reviewer Robin James noted, "If this album is a glimpse into his 'visual' mind, we can only hope his dream of performing these works with a full symphony becomes a reality someday."RH Fox’s journey to composing and recording music was sparked by a creative writing workshop led by New Age icon David Lanz and international vocalist Kristin Amarie. Recognizing his potential, Lanz became RH Fox’s mentor, and together, the three co-produced Painting in the Dark. Engineer Nicolas Ntimas mixed and mastered the albumin Cyprus.Music is a universal language, and a picture is worth a thousand words...merging his musical and visual talents, RH Fox is an exciting composer to watch.Listen and connect with the artist:Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/5EmNU5GyCHmTab0UHbzDEX?si=GKOsxchCQ8yrAqFq62HNmA Bandcamp: https://rhfox.bandcamp.com/album/painting-in-the-dark Youtube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_nuU1DvgbQiTAxy5-bZAJddpFXNN8d7fw4&si=phQu44XI3bcS4Gej Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/RH-Fox-Music/61586216253702/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rhfoxmusic/ Email: RHFoxMusic(at)gmail(dot)comPainting in the Dark is now available. For a media kit, interview inquiries or additional information, please contact publicist Beth Ann Hilton of The B Company at bethhilton(at)thebcompany(dot)comTracklist:1) Follow the Creek (3:12) feat. Charlie Bisharat2) Reflections of Yesterday (2:29)3) The Mystic (3:15)4) Passage of Time (3:44)5) Painting in the Dark (2:54)6) Magic of the Moment (3:51)7) Visions Never Seen (3:16)8) Crane Dance (3:45)9) Free as a Bird (3:11)10) Seabirds' Lament (3:28)

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