Salem Dentist Dr. Jeffrey M. Casiglia Explains Why Wisdom Tooth Pain Doesn't Always Mean Extraction

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Essex Street Dental Medicine explains how timely diagnosis can reduce the risk of infection, crowding, and more complex oral surgery.

Many people assume a painful wisdom tooth must be removed, but that's not always true. Careful diagnosis helps determine whether monitoring, root canal therapy, or extraction is best.” — Dr. Jeffrey M. Casiglia, DMD, DMSc

SALEM, MA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wisdom tooth pain is one of the most common reasons people seek dental care, but discomfort does not always mean a tooth needs to be removed. According to Dr. Jeffrey M. Casiglia, DMD, DMSc, of Essex Street Dental Medicine, advances in diagnostic imaging and personalized treatment planning enable dentists to determine whether a wisdom tooth should be monitored, treated, or extracted based on each patient's unique oral health needs.

Why Wisdom Teeth Can Become Problematic

Wisdom teeth, also known as third molars, typically emerge during the late teenage years or early twenties. Because there is often limited space in the jaw, they may become impacted, partially erupt, or grow at an angle. These conditions can increase the risk of tooth decay, gum disease, infection, swelling, and discomfort. Routine dental examinations and specialized X-rays help identify these issues early, often before symptoms become more serious.

Not Every Wisdom Tooth Requires Extraction

"Wisdom teeth should be evaluated individually," said Dr. Casiglia. "While some become impacted or increase the risk of infection, decay, or crowding, others remain healthy and functional. The goal is to recommend the treatment that best supports a patient's long-term oral health."

Dentists explain that wisdom teeth which are fully erupted, properly aligned, healthy, and easy to clean may simply be monitored over time. Treatment recommendations should be based on a comprehensive clinical examination rather than assuming every wisdom tooth requires removal.

When Root Canal Therapy May Be an Option

Although extraction is often the preferred treatment for impacted or severely damaged wisdom teeth, there are situations where a root canal may help preserve a functional tooth. If a wisdom tooth is properly positioned and plays an important role in chewing, endodontic therapy may be considered to remove infection while maintaining the natural tooth. However, because wisdom teeth frequently have complex root anatomy and can be difficult to access, extraction is often the more predictable long-term solution. A detailed evaluation helps determine the most appropriate treatment for each patient.

Why Early Evaluation Matters

Dental professionals encourage teenagers and young adults to have their wisdom teeth evaluated before pain or infection develops. Early assessment allows dentists to monitor tooth development, identify potential concerns, and recommend treatment when appropriate. When extraction is necessary, performing the procedure before the roots are fully developed may reduce surgical complexity and support a smoother recovery.

Evidence-Based Dentistry Supports Better Decisions

Modern dentistry increasingly emphasizes evidence-based, patient-centered care. Rather than applying the same treatment to every patient, dentists consider clinical findings, diagnostic imaging, medical history, and each individual's oral health goals before making recommendations.

Dr. Casiglia's commitment to this approach extends beyond clinical practice. He has co-authored a peer-reviewed Journal of the American Dental Association position paper on managing patients receiving bisphosphonate therapy, highlighting the importance of comprehensive patient evaluation, risk assessment, and preventive treatment planning for medication-related jaw complications. While that research focuses on medically complex patients, it reflects the same evidence-based philosophy that guides individualized treatment planning across all aspects of dentistry.

Helping Patients Make Informed Choices

For patients experiencing wisdom tooth pain, swelling, recurring infections, or difficulty chewing, dental professionals recommend seeking a comprehensive evaluation rather than assuming extraction is the only solution. A careful examination can determine whether the tooth should be monitored, treated, or removed based on its condition and the patient's overall oral health.

Serving patients throughout Salem, Swampscott, Marblehead, Beverly, Peabody, and surrounding North Shore communities, Essex Street Dental Medicine is committed to helping patients understand their treatment options so they can make informed decisions about their oral health.

About Essex Street Dental Medicine

Located in Salem, Massachusetts, Essex Street Dental Medicine provides comprehensive dental care, including preventive, restorative, cosmetic, emergency, implant, periodontal, and oral surgery services. Led by Dr. Jeffrey M. Casiglia, DMD, DMSc, the practice combines advanced technology with evidence-based, patient-centered care to deliver personalized treatment plans focused on long-term oral health and healthy smiles.

Media Contact

Essex Street Dental Medicine

398 Essex Street

Salem, MA 01970

Phone: (978) 744-7904

Website: https://www.yoursalemdentist.com

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