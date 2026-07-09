Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines Brings the DC Puppy Litter to Comic-Con for a Special Two-Day Appearance

Visit the DC Booth at San Diego Comic-Con and meeting the future superheroes of Guide Dogs of America Labrador Retriever puppies enjoying the play area on campus at Guide Dogs of America Guide Dogs of America-Tender Loving Canines Autism Service Dog with Handler

GDA | TLC is thrilled to announce that DC's sponsored litter of future service dogs will make a special appearance at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

Our partnership with DC has created an incredible opportunity to introduce new audiences to the life-changing work of guide and service dogs.” — Tony Blevins, President of Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DC's Future Heroes Arrive at San Diego Comic-Con!Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines Brings the DC Puppy Litter to the DC Booth for a Special Two-Day AppearanceGuide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines (GDA | TLC) is thrilled to announce that DC's sponsored litter of future service dogs will make a special appearance at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, giving fans the opportunity to meet the puppies behind one of DC's most heartwarming collaborations.The beloved DC-named litter – Clark Kent, Lois Lane, Kara Zor-El, Krypto, and Lobo – will appear at the DC Booth for two days of meet-and-greets, live demonstrations, and educational experiences celebrating the journey from playful puppy to highly trained guide and service dog . The appearance marks the first time the entire DC-sponsored litter will appear together at San Diego Comic-Con.Fans will have multiple opportunities to meet these four-legged heroes-in-training during the weekend:Saturday, July 25 | 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.Meet the full DC Puppy Litter, learn about their training journey, and spend time with these future heroes as they prepare for careers changing lives.Sunday, July 26 | 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Join acclaimed DC artist Chrissie Zullo for a signing of Krypto: Home Sweet Krypto, followed by another opportunity to meet the litter alongside additional guide and service dogs in training.Throughout the weekend, visitors will enjoy live demonstrations, meet the volunteer puppy raisers and professional trainers behind the DC Puppy Litter, and learn how these remarkable dogs are carefully prepared for careers serving people who are blind or visually impaired, veterans living with PTSD, children with autism, and professionals working in schools, hospitals, courthouses, and other community settings. Every interaction offers a behind-the-scenes look at the journey that transforms a playful puppy into a life-changing partner."Our partnership with DC has created an incredible opportunity to introduce new audiences to the life-changing work of guide and service dogs," said Tony Blevins, President of Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines. "The DC Puppy Litter has captured hearts from the very beginning, and we're excited to bring them to Comic-Con, where fans can meet these future heroes in person. While they may be named after legendary DC characters, their own stories are just beginning. Behind every wagging tail is a dedicated community of puppy raisers, trainers, volunteers, donors, and staff working together to prepare these remarkable dogs for a future of service. It's a powerful reminder that heroes come in many forms – and sometimes they have four paws."The collaboration between DC and Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines began earlier this year with the naming of the litter after some of DC's most iconic characters. Since then, Clark Kent, Lois Lane, Kara Zor-El, Krypto, and Lobo have inspired fans across the country while beginning the first steps toward becoming highly trained working dogs.For more than 75 years, Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines has transformed lives by providing expertly trained guide and service dogs at no cost to recipients throughout the United States and Canada. Every puppy begins with a community of supporters committed to helping them become a life-changing partner for someone in need.Whether visitors come to celebrate their favorite DC characters, meet the puppies, or learn more about the training process, the Comic-Con experience offers a unique opportunity to see how compassion, dedication, and teamwork can transform the life of both a dog and the person they will one day serve.About Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines:Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines transforms lives through partnerships with highly trained guide and service dogs provided at no cost to recipients throughout the United States and Canada. Since 1948, the nonprofit has empowered people who are blind or visually impaired, veterans, children with autism, and professionals in healthcare, education, and other community settings with expertly trained dogs that provide greater independence, confidence, and connection. Every dog is raised, trained, and matched through the generosity of donors, volunteers, and puppy raisers who make the mission possible. Learn more at guidedogsofamerica.org.

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