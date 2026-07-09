GrayHair Software Introduces GH Card Insights™ to Transform Credit and Debit Card Delivery Data

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Converts USPS mailstream activity into actionable operational, customer experience, and fraud intelligence for card issuers.

Millions of cards continue to move through the mailstream every year, generating valuable intelligence that often goes unused. GH Card Insights helps organizations listen to those signals.” — Everette MIlls, GrayHair Software

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GrayHair Software today announced the availability of GH Card Insights™, a new delivery intelligence solution that helps financial institutions transform credit/debit card fulfillment and mailstream activity into actionable operational, customer experience, and fraud intelligence.

For decades, card delivery has been treated primarily as a fulfillment process. Cards are printed, mailed, and expected to arrive. If something goes wrong, organizations typically learn about it when a customer calls.

Yet every card moving through the mailstream generates a rich stream of information about its journey. It knows when it entered the mailstream. It knows where it is traveling. It often knows when delivery has been delayed, redirected, or completed. Most organizations never see these signals. The result is a significant blind spot across multiple business functions.

• Card operations teams often struggle to identify delivery issues until service levels are impacted.

• Customer service teams are left answering the question, "Where is my card?" without complete visibility into delivery status.

• Fraud and risk teams may have limited insight into activity occurring between card production, delivery, and activation.

"The financial services industry has spent years investing in digital transformation, customer experience, and fraud prevention," said Everette Mills, Vice President of Product Management at GrayHair Software. "At the same time, millions of cards continue to move through the physical mailstream every year, generating valuable intelligence that often goes unused. GH Card Insights helps organizations listen to those signals and put them to work."

GH Card Insights addresses this challenge by capturing delivery-related events and translating them into clear, business-friendly delivery intelligence. Instead of requiring organizations to interpret complex and fragmented postal files, vendor reports, and operational data sources, GH Card Insights converts and normalizes activity into meaningful status insights such as:

• In Production

• Entered Mailstream

• In Transit

• Expected Today

• Delivered

• Issue Detected

These insights can be delivered through APIs, enterprise data platforms, Snowflake data shares, and existing operational workflows, providing a consistent source of delivery intelligence across the enterprise.

When card delivery data becomes visible, multiple teams benefit simultaneously.

• Operations teams can monitor delivery performance, identify delays earlier, and reduce manual research.

• Customer experience teams can provide more accurate delivery updates, improve first-contact resolution, and proactively communicate with customers.

• Fraud and risk teams can identify suspicious delivery patterns, investigate anomalies more quickly, and strengthen monitoring during critical delivery windows.

"One delivery event can create value across multiple business functions," said Mills. "The same signal that helps a contact center answer a customer question can also help operations identify service issues and help fraud teams detect risk. That's what makes delivery intelligence so powerful."

Built on GrayHair's twenty-five years of experience helping large enterprises manage postal data, address quality, and delivery visibility, GH Card Insights provides a scalable foundation for delivery intelligence across additional communication types, including PIN mailers, statements, checks, regulatory notices, and customer correspondence.

Every day, organizations generate signals that can improve operations, reduce risk, and create better customer experiences. GH Card Insights helps them finally put those signals to work.

For more information, contact GrayHair Software:

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