AI EXPERT, GUY MORRIS RELEASES NEW BOOK ‘THE AI TSUNAMI’ AS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE RESHAPES THE GLOBAL ECONOMY

Available now for purchase Award-winning author Guy Morris

~Released July 2, the book is a survival guide for navigating the AI revolution~

The biggest mistake people can make is assuming AI is just another technology trend! It's a transformational force that will impact every profession, every industry, and every community.” — Award-winning author, Guy Morris

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence transforms nearly every aspect of modern life, award-winning author and former Fortune 100 technology executive Guy Morris’ latest book, 'The AI Tsunami: A Survival Guide for Humanity' (Sunbury Press) , was released on July 2nd and is available now for purchase.More than a book about technology, The AI Tsunami is an accessible guide to understanding the greatest technological disruption in human history. Morris explains AI in plain language while exploring its extraordinary opportunities, its hidden risks, and the practical steps individuals, businesses, educators, and communities can take to adapt, reskill, and thrive."The biggest mistake people can make is assuming AI is just another technology trend," says Morris. "It's a transformational force that will impact every profession, every industry, and every community."The book arrives as AI dominates national headlines. Schools across the country are debating how artificial intelligence should be used in the classroom, while communities are weighing the benefits and costs of rapidly expanding AI data centers that demand enormous amounts of electricity and water.Morris argues that AI should empower teachers—not replace learning—and urges policymakers to carefully evaluate the long-term impact of AI infrastructure on local communities.Drawing on more than three decades of leading global technology and energy organizations, Morris separates hype from reality, examining both AI's tremendous promise and the concerns raised by leading researchers about its long-term implications.Published by Sunbury Press, The AI Tsunami: A Survival Guide for Humanity is available on the author’s website, the publisher’s website, Amazon and everywhere books are sold.About the Author:Guy Morris is a former Fortune 100 technology executive whose career includes leadership roles with IBM, Burroughs, Occidental Petroleum, Oracle, and Microsoft. An award-winning author and futurist, he has written SWARM, The Last Ark: Lost Secrets of Qumran, The Image: A Quantum Portal Has Opened, The Curse of Cortés, and Prophecy Analytics, with several titles earning major literary honors. His latest book, The AI Tsunami: A Survival Guide for Humanity, explores the opportunities, risks, and future impact of artificial intelligence. Morris combines decades of expertise in AI, software, and global energy to translate complex technology into practical, real-world insights.For media requests, please contact:

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