Dr. Catrise Austin to Reveal 7 AI-Powered PR Strategies at Boss Doctors Conference 2026 in Miami

Authority strategist Dr. Catrise Austin at Boss Doctors Conference 2026, teaching physicians and entrepreneurs how to use AI to get discovered and chosen by the media.

Dr. Catrise Austin, celebrity dentist, authority strategist, and author of The Authority Gap, at the Boss Doctors Conference 2026 in Miami, where she presents 7 AI PR strategies for entrepreneurs.

Celebrity dentist and authority strategist Dr. Catrise Austin, author of The Authority Gap, teaches experts and entrepreneurs how to get discovered and chosen by the media, brands, and patients.

Dr. Catrise Austin, “The Queen of Smiles” and author of The Authority Gap, shares AI-powered visibility strategies that help doctors, entrepreneurs, and experts attract media, brands, and new patients.

Fame Formula consulting and education for building expert authority

Celebrity Branding, LLC, founded by Dr. Catrise Austin, turns experts into recognized authorities using the Fame Formula’s five pillars — Position, Publish, Promote, Pitch, and Profit.

Celebrity dentist and author of The Authority Gap teaches physician and Dental entrepreneurs how to use AI to get discovered and chosen by the media and brands.

The most talented experts are often the most overlooked. When you combine the right authority strategy with AI, you become the expert the media quotes and brands want to partner with.”
— Dr. Catrise Austin
MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Catrise Austin, known as “The Queen of Smiles” and founder of Celebrity Branding, LLC, will present “Your AI Publicist-7 AI PR Strategies Every Entrepreneur Needs” at the Boss Doctors Conference 2026, held July 10–12, 2026, at the University of Miami. Her session takes place Saturday, July 11 at 1:00 p.m. and will show healthcare professionals and entrepreneurs how to harness artificial intelligence to earn media coverage, build authority, and grow their brands without a traditional PR agency.

As press coverage becomes harder to secure and more competitive, Dr. Austin’s session tackles a problem most experts face: they are exceptional at what they do, yet remain invisible to the media and the audiences they want to reach. Her presentation delivers a practical, AI-driven framework attendees can put to work immediately.

What Attendees Will Learn
Built on Dr. Austin’s proprietary Fame Formula™ methodology and its five pillars-Position, Publish, Promote, Pitch, and Profit-the seven visibility strategies teach entrepreneurs to:

● Position yourself as a credible expert with a clear message
● Publish to claim and build your authority
● Promote your content for discovery
● Use publicity to connect directly with the media
● Turn your knowledge into money

“The most talented experts are often the most overlooked- not because they aren’t good enough, but because they aren’t positioned to be found,” said Dr. Catrise Austin, founder of Celebrity Branding, LLC. “When you combine the right authority strategy with artificial intelligence, you make yourself discoverable- the kind of expert the media quotes and brands want to partner with. That’s exactly what I’m going to teach the Boss Doctors audience to do.”

The session is designed for physicians, dentists, coaches, consultants, and business owners who want to expand their influence beyond their practice and be recognized as leaders in their field.

About Dr. Catrise Austin
Dr. Catrise Austin is a celebrity cosmetic dentist, authority strategist, and founder of Celebrity Branding, LLC, where she helps experts, entrepreneurs, and healthcare professionals build media presence and monetizable authority platforms. She is the author of The Authority Gap, which reveals why so many qualified experts remain overlooked and lays out a step-by-step system for closing the gap between being skilled and being recognized-so they get discovered and chosen by the media, brands, and their ideal clients. She is also the creator of the Fame Formula™ system, and her diagnostic tool, The Authority Score Assessment, helps professionals measure the strength of their authority platform and identify their next step toward greater visibility.
Professionals can take The Authority Score Assessment for free at www.fameformulascore.com.

About Boss Doctors
Boss Doctors is a physician-led organization where medicine meets business. Founded by Dr. Tisha Rowe, MD, MBA, the organization empowers healthcare professionals to build generational wealth through diversification, entrepreneurship, leadership, and innovation. The Boss Doctors Conference 2026 takes place July 10–12, 2026, at the University of Miami. For more information, visit www.bossdoctors.com.

Dr. Catrise Austin
Celebrity Branding, LLC
+1 855-283-6337
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Dr. Catrise Austin
Celebrity Branding, LLC
+1 855-283-6337
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Celebrity Branding, LLC
1104 South Linden Rd, Building B, Suite 1
Flint, Michigan, 48532-3452
United States

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Celebrity Branding, LLC helps entrepreneurs, experts, and business leaders close the Authority Gap™-the distance between how good you are and how clearly the market understands it. Founded by Dr. Catrise Austin-celebrity cosmetic dentist, nationally recognized brand spokesperson, and Jeopardy! clue- Celebrity Branding exists because the most talented experts are rarely the most visible ones. And visibility is what converts into media, clients, and revenue. The firm’s proprietary Fame Formula™ system helps high-level professionals get booked, featured, and paid through strategic positioning, media placement, and Authority Ecosystem™ development-a compounding combination of message clarity, media presence, and monetization. Clients land podcast interviews, national media features, speaking engagements, and brand partnerships. They stop being overlooked. They become the go-to authority in their space. Dr. Austin built her own authority from the ground up- working with clients including Cardi B, Anthony Anderson, and Olympic champion Claressa Shields, earning features in Entrepreneur Magazine, The Today Show, and The Dr. Oz Show, and partnering with global brands including Listerine, Colgate, and Sensodyne. She didn’t just build a methodology. She lived it first. Celebrity Branding, LLC-Authority isn’t accidental. It’s engineered.

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