Triad Recovery Announces New Treatment Center Serving North Carolina’s Triad Region

New Winston-Salem-based treatment center expands access to addiction recovery support for individuals and families across the Triad area.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Triad Recovery has announced the opening of its new treatment center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, expanding access to North Carolina drug and alcohol rehab support for individuals and families throughout the Triad region.Located at 150 Charlois Blvd., Suite 300, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, Triad Recovery serves people across Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point, Kernersville, Clemmons, Lexington, Thomasville, and surrounding North Carolina communities.Triad Recovery provides addiction treatment and recovery support for individuals dealing with substance use challenges, including drug and alcohol addiction. Services include outpatient treatment, intensive outpatient programming, relapse prevention support, individual and group therapy, family support, and guidance for individuals who may need a higher level of care such as detox or residential treatment.The new treatment center was created to provide a supportive and structured environment for people navigating substance use challenges. Triad Recovery focuses on helping individuals take the next step in care through personalized guidance, clinical support, and recovery-focused programming designed around each person’s needs.“Families in North Carolina need treatment options that feel accessible, personal, and grounded in real support,” said Brandon Wiley, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Triad Recovery. “Triad Recovery was built to help people understand their options, get connected to the right level of care, and begin moving forward with a plan that makes sense for their situation.”The opening of the Winston-Salem location gives Triad Recovery a central presence in one of North Carolina’s most important regional hubs. The Triad area includes a broad mix of urban, suburban, and rural communities, many of which continue to face growing demand for accessible addiction treatment and behavioral health support.Triad Recovery’s approach emphasizes compassionate care, practical guidance, and long-term recovery planning. The center works with individuals and families to help reduce confusion around treatment options and provide a clearer path toward recovery.“Addiction affects the entire family, not just the individual,” added Wiley. “Our goal is to be a trusted place where people can ask questions, understand what kind of help may be appropriate, and feel supported as they take action.”Triad Recovery is now accepting inquiries from individuals, families, and referral partners throughout North Carolina’s Triad region.For more information, visit https://triadrecovery.org/ or contact Triad Recovery at [PHONE NUMBER].About Triad RecoveryTriad Recovery is a North Carolina drug and alcohol rehab and recovery support provider located in Winston-Salem. Serving individuals and families throughout the Triad region, Triad Recovery helps people navigate substance use treatment options, access appropriate care, and build a path toward long-term recovery.

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