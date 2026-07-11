APSL Caps Historic 2025/2026 Season as Largest USASA-Affiliated Amateur Soccer League in America

American Premier Soccer League Logo Funsia Donzo of WC Predators-APSL Player of the Tournament

Season in Review: Record prize pool, two-time national champion, excelling underdogs, and the APSL tops USASA-sanctioned men’s amateur soccer leagues.

FAIRVIEW, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Premier Soccer League (APSL) today released its comprehensive 2025/2026 Season In Review, concluding a landmark season in which the league became the largest USASA-sanctioned amateur men's soccer league. This past season culminated in the national championship finals at Segra Field in Leesburg, VA, showcasing APSL's growth, commitment to its open merit-based system, and loads of talent within its ranks.The 2025/2026 season validated the APSL's interleague promotion-relegation framework, which has blossomed into an expansive, immensely appealing nationwide platform for local clubs seeking pathways to national competitions. The APSL expanded beyond its Northeast roots with vibrant new conferences like the Terminus Conference in Georgia, the Mitten Conference in Michigan, and the Trinity Conference in Texas. This expansion triggered a surge in participation with 75 teams and over 3,000 players taking part across the country, making APSL the largest directly affiliated US men’s amateur soccer league."The 2025/2026 season was a landmark year for the APSL," stated Bill Marth, APSL Secretary. "We crowned back-to-back national champions, launched new conferences in the Midwest and South, saw players move from our league to professional clubs in MLS Next, USL, and Europe, and brought the National Finals to a professional stadium stage for the first time."APSL boasted fierce competition across all conferences, powered by great organization and logistics for all stakeholders. This quest for excellence throughout the season was obvious in the Metropolitan and Mitten Conferences, where the 3rd- and 4th-placed teams defied expectations to win their respective conference semifinals. Such competitive parity and unpredictability define APSL play. League expansion also impacted the national stage with three of the four national semifinalists hailing from newly established regional conferences. The APSL boasted the most entrants in the US National Amateur Cup. This season's champion earned an automatic entry into the Amateur Cup Round of 16.Headlining the season's competitive achievements, the WC Predators extended an astonishing 47-game unbeaten run across all APSL competitions to secure a second consecutive APSL National Title. The West Chester, PA-based club overcame stern tests and survived nail-biting penalty shootouts against Real Central NJ and national semifinalists Prima FC. Individual brilliance also shone brightly throughout the season, with WC Predators attacker Funsia Donzo named Player of the Tournament following some excellent championship performances, including a semifinal hat trick.The 2025/2026 season solidified the APSL's commitment to creating pathways for local talent to reach national ranks. The successful interleague promotion and relegation system provides meritorious pathways for clubs to ascend the APSL soccer pyramid, new clubs to clinch spots in regional conferences, and top performers to battle for glory. CASA Select playoff promotion final winner Strictly Nos FC was promoted to the APSL Mayflower Conference. FC Sandzak climbed the ranks to earn a historic promotion into the APSL Metropolitan Conference. Community-driven FeelsGood FC captured hearts by securing a hard-fought promotion into the Delaware River Conference. And Jaguars United FC navigated a cutthroat division to punch their ticket up into the Mayflower Conference.These underdog triumphs mean more to a league built to link semiprofessional soccer and the organized game, validating APSL expansion and the merits of an open league structure. "These promotions are the heartbeat of the APSL," said Aaron Sexton, APSL Director of Membership Development. "Seeing clubs like FC Sandzak and FeelsGood FC defy the odds and earn their place through sheer merit is incredibly inspiring. It proves that we're not just building a league; we're building a structured pyramid where every local club, no matter how humble its beginnings, has a legitimate, direct path to eventually compete on the same national stage at Segra Field where the WC Predators just defended their title." The league's harmonized fee structure further enhances its appeal for promoted teams and makes the jump manageable.Looking ahead, the APSL is optimistic about continued expansion to increase team and player participation for the coming season. There are also plans to enter more clubs in the Lamar Hunt Open Cup and National Amateur Cup. Furthermore, the league is committed to enhancing fan and player experience, and will film more league matches next season."The trajectory of the American Premier Soccer League is undeniable," concluded Sexton. "Our priority from here is about depth: more clubs, stronger conferences, and continuing to build the kind of environment where players and communities can genuinely invest in this league. The next two seasons will be some of the most exciting in the APSL's history. We are not just growing; we are fundamentally changing the landscape of adult soccer in the United States by providing real opportunities and a truly meritocratic environment. The 2025/2026 season was a resounding success, and we are incredibly excited for what the future holds as we continue to build a national platform where sporting dreams are realized in every community."The league also celebrated former player Tani Oluwaseyi's World Cup debut at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His achievements embody APSL’s commitment to providing pathways for grassroots soccer talent to join the professional game. It also follows former APSL players Zuriel Mancillas and Antonio Solorio, who left Georgia United FC for Spanish side Terrassa FC early this year.###About American Premier Soccer LeagueThe American Premier Soccer League (APSL) is a nationwide adult semiprofessional soccer league with a merit-based interleague promotion/relegation framework. Headquartered in Fairview, NJ, the league’s meritocracy paves a direct pathway for local talent to compete nationally, nurturing player development and sustainable clubs. For more, visit: www.apslsoccer.com

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