Taylor's Furniture Marks 35 Years as Medina County's Largest Home Furnishings Retailer

Brunswick, Ohio-based furniture store celebrates milestone anniversary with special sales event and reflects on three-and-a-half decades of community service

BRUNSWICK, OH, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taylor's Furniture, the Brunswick, Ohio home furnishings retailer recognized as Medina County's largest furniture store , is celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2026. Founded in 1991, the independently owned store has grown from a single-location showroom into a 43,000-square-foot retail destination serving customers throughout Northeast Ohio, including communities in Medina, Strongsville, Akron, Parma, Wooster, Broadview Heights, North Royalton, Olmsted Falls, and beyond.To mark the occasion, Taylor's Furniture is hosting a 35th-anniversary sales event, offering customers significant savings across its full inventory of living room , dining room, bedroom, home office, outdoor, and kids' furniture, as well as mattresses and home accessories.Three Decades of Growth in Northeast OhioTaylor's Furniture opened its doors in 1991 in Brunswick, Ohio, with a commitment to offering high-quality home furnishings at prices that bypass traditional retail markups. Over the course of 35 years, the store has expanded its showroom to 43,000 square feet, which includes a Clearance Center and Sleep Shop, and has grown its product offering to encompass furniture for every room in the home.The store carries Ashley Furniture and Benchcraft among its primary brands and is noted as one of the area's larger Ashley Furniture carriers in Medina County. Taylor's Furniture also offers Amish-crafted pieces and works with custom upholstery manufacturers England and Best Home Furnishings, giving shoppers access to more than 400 fabric options and multiple wood trim selections for made-to-order seating.A Milestone Rooted in Customer TrustReaching a 35-year anniversary in independent retail represents a meaningful benchmark, particularly given the significant changes that have reshaped the furniture industry over the past three decades, including the rise of national chains, the growth of e-commerce, and the economic disruptions that have challenged small and mid-size businesses alike. Taylor's Furniture's continued operation and growth during this period reflects sustained customer loyalty across multiple generations of Northeast Ohio households."Thirty-five years is a milestone we do not take for granted," said a representative of Taylor's Furniture. "Every year we have been in business is a reflection of the trust our customers have placed in us, many of whom have come back to us for furniture at every stage of their lives. We are deeply grateful to our customers, our employees, and the broader community for making this possible, and we are committed to continuing to earn that trust for the decades ahead."The store holds an accredited rating with the Better Business Bureau and delivers to a service area spanning roughly 40 miles from its Brunswick showroom, with scheduled delivery available to communities across Medina County, Summit County, and the Greater Cleveland area.35th Anniversary Sales EventIn recognition of the anniversary, Taylor's Furniture is offering promotional pricing across its showroom inventory. Customers can shop savings on sectionals, sofas, recliners, dining sets, bedroom suites, mattresses, and more. Flexible purchase options remain available, including special financing for qualifying customers, lease-to-own arrangements, and monthly payment plans.The anniversary sales event is currently underway. Shoppers can visit the showroom at 601 Pearl Road in Brunswick or browse current offerings online at taylorsfurniture.net.Looking AheadAs the company enters its 36th year of operation, Taylor's Furniture remains focused on expanding its product selection, maintaining its direct-to-consumer pricing model, and continuing to serve the evolving home furnishing needs of customers throughout Northeast Ohio. The company's expanded dining and bedroom gallery collections reflect an ongoing effort to serve customers seeking higher-end home furnishings alongside its core value-oriented offerings."The foundation of this business has always been straightforward: carry quality products, price them fairly, and treat customers the way they deserve to be treated," the company representative noted. "That approach has not changed in 35 years, and it will not change going forward."About Taylor's FurnitureTaylor's Furniture is an independently owned home furnishings retailer located at 601 Pearl Road in Brunswick, Ohio. Founded in 1991, the company operates Medina County's largest furniture showroom at 43,000 square feet and carries a full selection of living room, dining room, bedroom, home office, outdoor, and kids' furniture, as well as mattresses and home accessories. Brands carried include Ashley Furniture, Benchcraft, and Amish-crafted lines, as well as custom upholstery options from England and Best Home Furnishings. Taylor's Furniture delivers to communities throughout Northeast Ohio within approximately 40 miles of its Brunswick location, including Medina, Strongsville, Akron, Parma, Wooster, Broadview Heights, North Royalton, Olmsted Falls, and surrounding areas. The store is an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau.Store hours: Monday–Friday, 10:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.; Sunday, 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

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