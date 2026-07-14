RED CHAIR NORTH ADVISORY LAUNCHES STRATEGIC BRAND CONSULTANCY FOR EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP

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New firm delivers data-informed growth decisions and narrative strategy to help CEOs, boards, and owners align reputation with business objectives.

Your brand is the reputation and trust your organization builds in the market,” — Cecil Lopez Jr

VISALIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Chair North Advisory today officially announced its launch as a premier strategic brand advisory firm. Built specifically for CEOs, owners, boards, and executive teams, the firm focuses on a core philosophy: a company's brand is vastly bigger than its logo.

Red Chair North Advisory steps into the market to help leadership teams navigate complex corporate decisions by anchoring their reputation, market positioning, and trust in clear strategy. Rather than focusing on surface-level deliverables like websites or visual design, the firm surfaces the distinctive truth of an organization and builds every message, narrative, and corporate milestone around it.

"Your brand is the reputation and trust your organization builds in the market," said Cecil Lopez Jr., Founder and Principal Advisor. "We help leadership teams make better, high-conviction decisions around that core truth—integrating market intelligence and stakeholder data so leaders act on conviction, not intuition alone."

Red Chair North Advisory offers a suite of specialized services designed to align executive leadership, including:

Brand Health Assessments: Deep-diving into existing analytics, stakeholder interviews, and market research to uncover what is working and what isn't.

Growth Strategy & Strategic Positioning: Crafting a clear roadmap ahead and defining the distinctive market position that sets an organization apart.

Leadership Communications & Workshops: Structuring precise, authentic, and action-driving messaging for board presentations, all-hands meetings, and ongoing alignment.

Board & Governance Alignment: Ensuring that leadership and governance structures are completely unified on the organization's overarching narrative.

The firm’s data-informed approach has already drawn strong praise from regional business leaders during its initial rollout. "Exceptional from start to finish," noted Sarah, an executive client from Fresno. "They took the time to truly understand what we needed and delivered results that exceeded our expectations."

For more information, to review their methodology, or to book a strategic advisory call, visit [Red Chair North Advisory](https://redchairnorth.com/).

About Red Chair North Advisory

Red Chair North Advisory is a strategic brand consultancy that advises the leaders responsible for the brand. Serving CEOs, owners, boards, and leadership teams, the firm provides strategic clarity, leadership communication sharpening, and data-informed growth decisions to ensure organizational reputation drives measurable business success.

Media Contact:

Cecil Lopez Jr.

Principal Advisor

Red Chair North Advisory

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