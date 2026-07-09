FAA Proposes $129,000 Fine Against 7-Eleven, Inc. for Alleged Violation of Hazardous Materials Regulations

Thursday, July 9, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $129,000 civil penalty against 7-Eleven, Inc. of Irving, Texas, for allegedly violating hazardous materials regulations.

The FAA alleges that in March 2025, 7-Eleven offered a shipment of four 32-ounce bottles of Concentrated Sulfuric Acid to United Parcel Services (UPS) for transportation by air. Concentrated Sulfuric Acid is classified as a hazardous material.

UPS personnel discovered the shipment leaking at a UPS facility in Corpus Christi, Texas. One person was injured.

The FAA alleges the shipment was not accompanied by the required hazardous materials transportation documentation, and the materials were not properly classed, described, packaged, marked, labeled, or in the proper condition for shipment. Further, the FAA alleges 7-Eleven did not provide the required emergency response information and failed to ensure that each of its hazmat employees was properly trained.

7-Eleven has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s notice to respond to the agency.