FAA Proposes $65,000 Fine Against Eastern Air Express for Alleged Drug and Alcohol Violation

Thursday, July 9, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $65,000 civil penalty against Eastern Air Express for allegedly violating FAA drug and alcohol regulations.

The FAA alleges Eastern allowed 26 employees to perform safety-sensitive functions when they were not subject to required random drug and alcohol testing. This includes 14 pilots, seven flight attendants, and five aircraft maintenance personnel. The alleged violations occurred on various dates between June and November 2024.

Eastern has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s enforcement letter to respond to the agency.