Blue Collar is the New White Collar, National Moving Company Swaps Out Logo

College HUNKS Logo

Updated branding and commercials emphasize professionalism, trust and the growing value of skilled, people-powered work in the age of AI

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As more Americans rethink traditional career paths and the future of work in the age of AI, one national moving and junk removal company is evolving its brand to reflect a growing demand for professionalism, trust and skilled service jobs that can’t be automated.

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving has launched a new creative campaign built around the tagline: “We’ve Got HUNKS For That,” highlighting the company’s expanding range of moving, junk hauling and home-related services while reinforcing the professionalism behind the brand.

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving is putting less emphasis on the “college” in its branding and more focus on the H.U.N.K.S.

The campaign includes a new series of connected TV commercials, updated social media creative and a subtle logo evolution that places greater emphasis on the H.U.N.K.S. acronym, which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable Service.

The shift reflects the brand’s intent to ensure it is clearly communicating professionalism and trust, two of the most important factors consumers consider when choosing a moving or junk removal company.

“As we’ve grown, our customers have grown with us,” said Nick Friedman. “Twenty-one years ago, we started this company as college students with a beat-up cargo van. Today, we’re helping families with major life transitions, large-scale moves and important projects inside their homes. This campaign reflects the professionalism, training and care our teams bring to every job.”

The company says the updated messaging also reflects the age of AI, as more people explore careers in moving, logistics, home services and skilled trades that require human interaction, problem-solving and hands-on expertise.

“Young people are asking bigger questions about the future of work, the cost of college and which careers will still exist in an AI-driven world,” Friedman added. “Service-based careers that require people, trust and real-world skills are becoming more valuable than ever.”

The first commercial in the new campaign is already live and highlights both of the company’s core services. Additional creative focused on moving, junk hauling, customer experience and social proof will continue rolling out across digital and social channels throughout the year.

Founded by two college friends, College HUNKS has grown from a single truck into a national franchise with nearly 200 locations and more than 2,000 trucks across the United States and Canada.

Beyond its services, the company continues to emphasize its community mission. Through its partnership with U.S. Hunger, College HUNKS donates two meals for every job completed, helping provide more than six million meals to date. Items collected during junk removal jobs are also frequently recycled or donated to local nonprofits in communities across the country.

For more information visit: https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has nearly 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.

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