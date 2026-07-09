Riverside Recognized as a Global Leader in Economic Development, Earning Prestigious International Accreditation

City Joins Fewer than 100 Organizations Worldwide Recognized for Excellence in Attracting Investment, Growing Jobs and Building a Future-Focused Economy

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Riverside is once again gaining international recognition as a destination for innovation, investment and economic growth, earning one of the highest honors in the economic development profession: the prestigious Accredited Economic Development Organization (AEDO) designation from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).The AEDO designation is considered the gold standard for economic development organizations worldwide. Riverside now joins an elite group of fewer than 100 accredited organizations globally and is one of only three organizations in California to hold this distinction.“This international recognition confirms what we already know: Riverside is a premier destination for innovation, job creation and next-generation industries,” said Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson. “Our Economic Development team is not just competing, they are setting the standard.”The AEDO accreditation recognizes Riverside’s comprehensive approach to building a resilient and competitive economy. Evaluators reviewed 18 key performance areas, including business attraction and retention, entrepreneurship, strategic planning, partnerships, economic development programs and measurable results.The recognition comes as Riverside continues to build momentum as a hub for advanced manufacturing, clean technology, entrepreneurship and business expansion. Through collaboration with industry leaders, educational institutions and community partners, the City has focused on creating an ecosystem that helps companies grow while delivering quality jobs and economic opportunity for residents.“This accreditation is a powerful validation of the work happening across Riverside to build a stronger, more innovative economy,” said Miranda Evans, Community and Economic Development Director. “It reflects the dedication of our team, the strength of our partnerships and our commitment to providing world-class support for businesses. Riverside is competing nationally and globally for investment, and this recognition shows we belong among the best.”The AEDO designation reinforces Riverside’s growing reputation as a city where innovation and opportunity come together, highlighting the City’s continued commitment to attracting investment, supporting entrepreneurs and building a sustainable economy for the future. The city will be formally recognized for the achievement this October during the International Economic Development Council’s Annual Conference.Riverside also recently celebrated the opening of Voltu Motor Inc’s global headquarters and advanced manufacturing facility, Voltu Forge One - Riverside. Here the company launched full-scale commercial deployment of its heavy-duty electric trucks and delivered its first production vehicles to the City of Riverside as its first customer.

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