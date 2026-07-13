Roberts & Ryan Inc. Welcomes Jim Burmeister and Major General Tracy W. King (Ret.) to its Advisory Board.

Jim Burmeister

Major General Tracy W. King (Ret.)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roberts & Ryan Inc., America’s first Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Broker Dealer, is pleased to announce that Jim Burmeister and Major General Tracy W. King (Ret.) have joined the firm’s Advisory Board.

Jim Burmeister is a former Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer with extensive experience leading finance, operations, strategy, and business transformation initiatives for global organizations. Throughout his career, he has worked across manufacturing, consumer products, and technology-driven businesses, helping companies improve operational performance, strengthen financial results, and drive profitable growth.

With a background spanning financial leadership and operational management, Mr. Burmeister has led corporate finance, strategic planning, capital allocation, risk management, information technology, supply chain operations, organizational development, and large-scale transformation initiatives. His executive leadership experience includes senior roles with Libbey Glass, The Andersons, Owens Corning, and General Electric.

Mr. Burmeister is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps.

Major General Tracy W. King has held key leadership roles across the Joint Force, serving most recently as Commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa from May 2021 to July 2023. In this role, he led forward deployed USMC forces across all of Africa and Europe and was responsible for the effective and safe employment of all rotational forces flowing in and out of, and operating in, two theaters. He was responsible for Military-to-Military relations with more than one hundred countries; improving the readiness ratings and effectiveness of U.S. forces across the board; and conceiving, gaining approval, securing funding, and successfully executing the largest Marine Corps exercise in Europe since the end of the Cold War.

Prior to that Major General King served as the Director of Expeditionary Warfare for the OPNAV Staff, serving as the direct representative for all matters of an expeditionary nature to the Chief of Naval Operations, advising foreign leaders, service chiefs, and U.S. Ambassadors on security-related issues. In this role he was responsible for the design, procurement, and construction oversight of all new Amphibious ship builds, including the Light Amphibious Warship and the replacements for the Landing Craft Utility and the Ship to Shore Connector.

Before that, Major General King served as Director of Asia Strategy for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, covering down on forty-one countries. He has executed numerous deployments to the Middle and Far East.

Major General King holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the University of Oklahoma, a Master of Arts with Honors in Strategic Studies and National Policy from the Naval War College, and a Master of Science with Honors in National Security Studies from the National War College.

About Roberts & Ryan, Inc.

Roberts & Ryan, Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned (SDVO) broker-dealer with execution capabilities in the capital markets, equities, and fixed-income trading. The firm was founded in 1987 by a United States Marine Corps Vietnam combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient.

With over $2.5 million in committed donations, Roberts & Ryan is active in donating to charitable foundations that make significant positive impacts in the lives of Veterans and their families, primarily focusing on general wellness, mental health, and career transition. To learn more, please visit the Roberts & Ryan website.

Securities are offered by Roberts & Ryan Inc., member FINRA | SIPC | MSRB | NYSE.

Michael Del Priore
Roberts & Ryan, Inc.
+1 646-859-4061
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Roberts & Ryan Inc. Welcomes Jim Burmeister and Major General Tracy W. King (Ret.) to its Advisory Board.

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Michael Del Priore
Roberts & Ryan, Inc.
+1 646-859-4061
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Roberts & Ryan, Inc.
39 Broadway, Suite 610
New York, New York, 10006
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+1 646-859-4061
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Roberts & Ryan is America’s first Service Disabled Veteran Owned (SDVO) broker dealer. The company was established in 1987 in the state of California by its founder, a Marine Corps veteran and Purple Heart recipient, with a focus on municipal debt trading. The founder, along with a contingent of advocates for veterans based in California, were instrumental in the passage of the Veterans Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development Act of 1999, which was signed into law by President Bill Clinton. In 2017, a group of military veterans and experienced Wall Street professionals, including several who carry the service-disabled status, acquired majority interest and control of the company, with the goal of building a top-tier institutional broker dealer. This new group brings industry expertise and unique insight, enhancing the capabilities of the firm. We combine cutting edge financial technology with experienced human capital to bring unique and forward-thinking services to the financial marketplace. The result is a robust institutional financial service provider and a solution for supplier diversity goals. Our ethos is a commitment to service. It begins with our dedication to providing exceptional customer service and extends to our pledge to support the nation and the veteran community. Our Services include: Institutional Equity Agency Trading Equity Capital Markets Debt Capital Markets Public Finance Private Placement Corporate Access

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