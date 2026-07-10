'HOLLYWOOD: Se Habla Español' By New York Author Rafael Rivera-Viruet

Chronicles the Enormous Contributions That Hispanics Have Brought to Hollywood Through the Generations

HOLLYWOOD: Se Habla Español” focuses on key periods that define the rich, irrepressible and important contributions by Hispanics to the world of movie making.” — New York Author Rafael Rivera-Viruet

YONKERS, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “HOLLYWOOD: Se Habla Español”Chronicles the Enormous Contributions That Hispanics Have Brought to Hollywood Through the GenerationsByNew York Author Rafael Rivera-ViruetThe Stunning New, Illustrated Coffee-table Book Is Available Nowon Amazon and Through www.terramaxent.com The contributions of Hispanics to American culture are incalculable. The movies are no exception.Now a new illustrated history shines a brilliant light on how Hispanics have imbued American cinemawith their unique culture and heritage, making Hollywood richer and more intriguing as a result.“HOLLYWOOD: Se Habla Español,” written in English, lavishly illustrates the history of the Hispanic influence and contribution to Hollywood films across the generations. The much-heralded tome has become a rare collectible edition chronicling how Hispanic art and history have made their way to American cinema. The book establishes the Hispanic Hollywood Hall of Fame, created by authors Raphael J. Rivera-Viruet and Max Resto, and features an introduction is by the highly respected and world-renown actor Ricardo Montalbán. “HOLLYWOOD: Se Habla Español” focuses on key periods that define the rich, irrepressible and important contributions by Hispanics to the world of movie making. The dreaded bandido and the swaggering Latin Lover, the sexy bombshells and the award-winning Hispanic actors: They all receive red-carpet treatment in the pages of “Hollywood: Se Habla Español.”Author, writer, producer and documentary filmmaker Rafael Rivera-Viruet and co-author Max Resto take us on a journey dating to Hollywood’s earliest days, when Latinos played a vital role in movie making, but were largely typecast and relegated to limited, predictable roles. As technology moved the movies forward, Hispanics slowly became more integrated in the process, reaching greater heights with the passing of the years. Societal changes took on greater roles, and the contributions of Hispanics in front of and behind the camera mirrored the art form’s progress. They played an increasingly important role in the glitz and glamor that came to define Hollywood in its heyday. Hispanics embraced the cinematic arts with the same enthusiasm and gusto of Hollywoodland itself. They have emerged as emblematic of Hollywood lore, portraying everyone from the hottest lovers to the meanest villains — all while providing powerful acting performances and dramatic personal sagas.“HOLLYWOOD: Se Habla Español” is available now for the general public, and is of particular interest for Hollywood aficionados, colleges and universities, teachers of film studies and Hollywood history, and those with a keen interest in the integration of Hispanic culture in the United States through the generations. The book is available through Amazon, and on www.terramaxent.com , where the worlds of Hispanic entertainment, information and education come together to inform and enlighten America, and the world.Find Rafael Rivera-Viruet and learn more about “HOLLYWOOD: Se Habla Español” on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Reddit, and other social media platforms.To Interview Author Rafael Rivera-Viruet----- Contact Fred Yaeger (914)-525-9198Rafael Rivera-Viruet is a writer/producer/director and a financial executive and a founding member of the Hispanic Academy of Media Arts and Science. He was born in the central mountains of Puerto Rico on a coffee farm in the town of Utuado. He arrived in New York during the “Great Migration’ of the late 1940s to live in the South Bronx. Rafael is a product of the New York City school system and realized his first dream: ”To go to college and get out of poverty.” College gave him the knowledge and opportunity to fulfill his dream of becoming a financial executive and producer in the entertainment business on an international level. As a financial executive, he was part of the team involved in the formation of the major talent agency (ICM), and on the financial team that produced such award-winning films as “On Golden Pond” and “Sophie’s Choice.” In the animation industry his credits include many of the Marvel Comics superheroes, Spiderman, Fantastic four, and Iron Man.Rafael is a graduate of CCNY/Baruch College and resides in Yonkers, New York. Visit Rafael’s website www.terramaxent.com Fred YaegerPresidentYaeger Public Relations1020 Warburton AvenueYonkers, New York 10701O-(914) 613-9177C-(914) 525-9198

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