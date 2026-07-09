Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Volusia County Utility Customers in Orange City

Posted On: July 9, 2026

Volusia County has issued a precautionary boil water notice for Volusia County Water Utility customers in a portion of Orange City following a water main break. This notice applies only to customers served by the Volusia County Water Utility. Residents who receive water service through the City of Orange City are not affected.

A private underground contractor, not affiliated with Volusia County or Orange City, struck and damaged a water main while working in the road right-of-way near the intersection of South Volusia Avenue and West Holly Drive. Water service in the affected area has been fully restored. The County has also posted signage at the boundaries of the affected area to notify residents of the precautionary boil water notice. The signs will be removed once the notice is lifted.

As a precaution, customers served by the Volusia County Water Utility in the affected area should boil water intended for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes before use. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. Customers should also discard any ice produced by automatic ice makers. Alternatively, bottled water may be used.

Per regulatory requirements, the County is now in the process of conducting bacteriological testing to confirm that the water is safe to drink. Volusia County will provide updates once more information becomes available. Customers can visit www.volusia.gov/wateralert for additional information and updates.

The precautionary boil water notice affects Volusia County Water Utility customers in the following areas: