HOMESERVICES OF AMERICA WHOLLY OWNED COMPANIES AND ITS FRANCHISE NETWORK BHHS DOMINATE 2026 REALTRENDS VERIFIED

More than 4,400 Real Estate Professionals Across the HomeServices of America Enterprise Earn Independent Verification as the Nation’s Top Producers

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HomeServices of America wholly-owned companies and its franchise network — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices — have each earned an extraordinary showing in the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings, with the combined enterprise placing more than 3,046 agents and 1,363 teams among the nation’s independently verified top-producing real estate professionals.RealTrends Verified is one of the most rigorous and respected benchmarking programs in residential real estate. Unlike self-reported rankings, it independently audits and confirms the sales volume and transaction numbers of every agent and team it recognizes. Verified professionals represent the top 1.5% of the more than 1.6 million licensed real estate agents in the United States. To qualify, individual agents must close at least 25 residential transactions or $10 million in sales volume in the prior year; teams must close at least 40 transactions or $16 million in volume.HomeServices of America Wholly-Owned Companies — Individual Agent RankingsAgents and Teams affiliated with HomeServices of America’s wholly owned brokerage brands earned top national rankings across both sales volume and transaction sides:Top 5 Agents by Sales Volume:● Cristal Clarke, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, Montecito, CA● Nelson Gonzalez, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty, Miami, FL● Ellen Mosher, Houlihan Lawrence, Greenwich, CT● Pollena Forsman, Houlihan Lawrence, Larchmont, NY● David Offer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, Los Angeles, CATop 5 Agents by Transaction Sides:● Kyle Hause, Long & Foster Real Estate, Newport News, VA● Melissa Greer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little Realty, Greensboro, NC● Todd Bartusek, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate, Omaha, NE● Susan Huff, Huff Realty, Florence, KY● Darin Greear, Long & Foster Real Estate, Blacksburg, VAHomeServices of America Wholly-Owned Companies — Team Rankings by Size CategoryThe following teams affiliated with HomeServices of America wholly owned companies earned top national rankings within their respective size categories:Small Teams — Top 5 by Sales Volume:● Perry Wisdom Barrett Narosov Group, led by Alexander Perry (Allie Beth Allman & Associates, Dallas, TX)● The Kogevinas Group, led by Nancy Kogevinas (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, Montecito, CA)● Marsha Kotlyar Estate Group (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, Santa Barbara, CA)● Greg Noonan & Associates, led by Greg Noonan (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, La Jolla, CA)● Tim Van Damm & Associates, led by Tim Van Damm (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, Rancho Santa Fe, CA)Medium Teams — Top 5 by Sales Volume:● The Leslie Kopp Group, led by Leslie Kopp (Long & Foster Real Estate, Bethany Beach, DE)● Marcontell + Gilchrest Group, led by Kelly Marcontell (Ebby Halliday Companies — Ebby Halliday Realtors, Southlake, TX)● Calcagno & Hamilton Real Estate Group, led by Nancy Hamilton (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, Montecito, CA)● The Berkes Group, led by Joseph Berkes (Ebby Halliday Companies — Williams Trew, Fort Worth, TX)● The BAR Group, led by Amy Timmerman (Ebby Halliday Companies — Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate, Dallas, TX)Large Teams — Top 5 by Sales Volume:● Tse Group, led by Andy Tse (Intero Real Estate Services, Saratoga, CA)● Troyer & Cabot Group, led by David Troyer (Intero Real Estate Services, Los Altos, CA)● The Robin Gordon Group, led by Robin Gordon (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS, Haverford, PA)● The Metalios Team, led by Joy Metalios (Houlihan Lawrence, Greenwich, CT)● The Perry-Miller Streiff Group, led by Ryan Streiff (Ebby Halliday Companies — Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate, Dallas, TX)Mega Teams — Top 5 by Sales Volume:● The Yeatman Group, led by Kyle Yeatman (Long & Foster Real Estate, Midlothian, VA)● Eric Craig Real Estate Team, led by Eric Craig (ReeceNichols Real Estate, Kansas City, MO)● The Metro Pros, led by Mike Pettid (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate, Omaha, NE)● Team Reeder, led by Chris Reeder (Long & Foster Real Estate, Frederick, MD)● Providence Partners, led by Terry Moore (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, Canton, GA)Enterprise Teams — Top 3 by Sales Volume:Note: Three Enterprise-level teams are represented within the HomeServices wholly owned company portfolio.● The Rob Ellerman Team, led by Rob Ellerman (ReeceNichols Real Estate, Lee’s Summit, MO)● The Koehler Bortnick Team, led by Kathy Koehler (ReeceNichols Real Estate, Leawood, KS)● The Briley Team, led by Adam Briley (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate, Omaha, NE)Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices — Franchise Network Individual Agent RankingsAgents and Teams affiliated with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Franchise Network –independently owned franchisees – earned the following top national rankings:Top 5 Agents by Sales Volume:● Paul Grover, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties, Osterville, MA● Garrett Noel, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties, Park City, UT● Kelly Horn, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties, Park City, UT● BJ Christianson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties, Park City, UT● Nikki Lagouros, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty, Reston, VATop 5 Agents by Transaction Sides:● Malinda Koncar, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty, Hermitage, PA● Megan Sullivan, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northern Real Estate Group, Marinette, WI● Shaun Hayes, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty, Greenville, OH● Joe Doher, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Results Realty, Orlando, FL● Nikki Lagouros, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty, Reston, VABerkshire Hathaway HomeServices — Franchise Network Team Rankings by Size CategoryThe following teams affiliated with independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise companies earned top national rankings within their respective size categories:Small Teams — Top 5 by Sales Volume:● Peterson Calder Jeffers Team, led by Kurt Peterson (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties, Park City, UT)● Ski Resort Property Group, led by Nancy Erni (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties, Park City, UT)● Mountain Home Team, led by Craig Popa (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties, Park City, UT)● David Orso Team, led by David Orso (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty, Severna Park, MD)● Richardson Spinowitz Team, led by Tyler Richardson (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties, Park City, UT)Medium Teams — Top 5 by Sales Volume:● Chin Fleming Harris, led by Lorie Schumacher (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties, Park City, UT)● The Boehmer Team, led by Kelly Boehmer (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties, O’Fallon, MO)● Brace Homes, led by Mark M. Brace (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate, Grand Rapids, MI)● Hendrickson Team, led by Gary Hendrickson (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices South Sound Properties, Fircrest, WA)● The Gammons Team, led by Allen Gammons (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate, East Greenwich, RI)Large Teams — Top 5 by Sales Volume:● Lee Ann Wilkinson Group, led by Lee Ann Wilkinson (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty, Lewes, DE)● The Craig Hartranft Team, led by Craig Hartranft (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty, Lancaster, PA)● Sure Sales Group, led by Andrew Undem (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty, Baltimore, MD)● Williams Richwine Group, led by Allen Williams (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty, Indianapolis, IN)● Homes With Steill, led by Justin Steill (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty, Carmel, IN)Mega Teams — Top 4 by Sales Volume:Note: Four Mega-level teams are represented within the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise network.● The Edrington Team, led by Doug Edrington (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices J Douglas Properties, Chattanooga, TN)● The Rhodes Team, led by Russell Rhodes (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas, Flower Mound, TX)● Spaulding Group, led by Carole Atkison (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS, Greenville, SC)● The Toates Team, led by Timothy Toates (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS, Greenville, SC)“The breadth and depth of this recognition across our entire enterprise reflects something that cannot be manufactured – a culture of genuine excellence,” said Chris Kelly, President & CEO of HomeServices of America. “These rankings exemplify our value proposition as the only major national brokerage which offers all services – brokerage, mortgage, title and insurance – under one umbrella.”For more information, visit www.homeservices.com or www.berkshirehathawayhs.com # # #About HomeServices of AmericaHomeServices of America is one of the largest providers of homeownership services in the nation, offering a full suite of services including real estate brokerage, mortgage, title, escrow, insurance, and moving services. HomeServices operates through a family of storied real estate brands including Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Long & Foster Real Estate, Edina Realty, and Harry Norman, REALTORS| Forbes Global Properties, among others.About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Franchise NetworkBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) is a real estate franchise network operated by HSF Affiliates LLC, a subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc. a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global real estate brokerage franchise with a bold focus on building a personally connected future through relationship-driven business, supported by best-in-class leadership, mentorships, business tools, and a worldwide network that is committed to making a lasting impact through lifelong relationships. With approximately 40,000 real estate professionals and more than 1,300 offices worldwide, the network completed more than USD$128.5 billion in real estate sales in 2025.

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