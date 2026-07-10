Florida Dentists Dr. Sangiv Patel and Dr. Rajiv Patel Summit Cotopaxi Volcano to Fund Five Charities

Dr. Sangiv Patel & Dr. Rajiv Patel with Cotopaxi Charity Expedition Raise $60,000 for Charity

Brothers Dr. Sangiv Patel and Dr. Rajiv Patel combined a Cotopaxi summit with a fundraiser supporting five charities and earned AAID News recognition.

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At 19,347 feet, where the air thins and the Ecuadorian Andes fall away beneath the clouds, Dr. Sangiv Patel , founder of The Smile Gallery Dental Practice in Melbourne, Florida, and Dr. Rajiv Patel, retired founder of DeLand Implant Dentistry in DeLand, Florida, were not simply chasing a personal milestone. With every step toward the summit of Cotopaxi, one of the world's highest active volcanoes, they were carrying five charities with them.The brothers' "Cotopaxi Charity Expedition" paired a demanding high-altitude climb with a matched-giving campaign benefiting The Children's Hunger Project, Rescue Outreach Mission, Love Missions Global, The Rotary Club of Lake Mary Charitable Giving Foundation, and the American Academy of Implant Dentistry Foundation (AAIDF).Rather than simply donating, the brothers turned a personal challenge into a public fundraising effort."We've been fortunate in our careers, and that good fortune comes with a responsibility to give back," said Dr. Sangiv Patel. "Climbing Cotopaxi was our way of showing that the causes we care about are worth every hard step, and we hope it inspires others to turn their own challenges into something bigger than themselves."The expedition also earned national recognition within the dental profession. Both doctors were featured in the Spring/Summer 2026 issue of AAID News, the official publication of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. The AAID Foundation publicly thanked the brothers for supporting the organization and contributing to its matching campaign."Love to see both of you in the AAID News. Thank you again for including us in your donations, and for your personal contribution to the match," said Lauren Ambrus, MAAAID, of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry Foundation.Dr. Sangiv Patel, DDS, RDH, AFAAID, is the founder of The Smile Gallery in Melbourne, Florida , where he has spent more than three decades advancing implant, restorative, and biometric dentistry. An educator, international lecturer, published author, and mentor, he has served on the Board of Trustees of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and as Immediate Past President of its Southern District.Dr. Rajiv Patel, BDS, MDS, DABOI/ID, FAAID, spent nearly four decades practicing implant and restorative dentistry in DeLand, Florida. A former AAID Trustee and Southern District President, he has long contributed to the profession through leadership, mentorship, and education. He partnered with Dr. Sangiv Patel to transform the Cotopaxi climb into a fundraising effort supporting five charitable organizations.Together, the brothers combined their commitment to patient care with a shared belief that giving should be active, visible, and shared widely."Standing on that summit, exhausted and freezing, I kept thinking about the families these five organizations serve every single day. That's the real climb," said Dr. Rajiv Patel. "If our expedition can bring even a little more attention and support to their work, then every difficult step on that mountain was worth it."The Cotopaxi Charity Expedition reflects a growing movement among professionals who use personal challenges to drive philanthropic impact. Readers inspired by the expedition are encouraged to support its five beneficiary organizations.About Dr. Sangiv Patel, DDS:Dr. Sangiv Patel is the founder of The Smile Gallery in Melbourne, Florida, where he has provided advanced comprehensive dental care since 1995. A nationally recognized implant dentist, educator, author, and international lecturer, he serves as an Associate Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AFAAID) and has held leadership positions including Immediate Past President of the AAID Southern District and member of the AAID Board of Trustees. Dr. Patel is also a faculty member, mentor, and developer of The Innovative Smile™, an evidence-based approach that integrates digital technology, biometrics, and functional dentistry to improve long-term patient outcomes.About Dr. Rajiv Patel, DDS:Dr. Rajiv Patel is a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry, Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID), and Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (ICOI). After nearly four decades practicing comprehensive implant and restorative dentistry in DeLand, Florida, he retired in 2025. Throughout his career, he has served as an AAID Southern District leader, AAID Trustee, mentor, educator, and frequent national speaker in implant dentistry.

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