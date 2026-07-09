Weather Related Road, Park and Event Advisories

Various Park Roadway Closures for Thursday, July 9th Due to severe weather conditions, incoming storms, and existing storm damage throughout Union County parks, the following park roadways are closed out of an abundance of caution: Cedar Brook Park roadways

Green Brook Park roadways

Rahway River Park roadways

Warinanco Park roadways

Sky Top Drive, Tracy Drive, and Loop Road in the Watchung Reservation Residents are strongly advised to avoid parks, trails, and wooded areas during periods of severe weather due to the risk of falling trees, limbs, and additional storm-related hazards. Union County Police Patrol and Parks staff will continue to monitor conditions throughout the day and closures will be reassessed as needed.

Various Event and Park Facility Closures for Thursday, July 9th Due to incoming storms, Ulrich Pool and Wheeler Spray Park are closed for the day out of an abundance of caution. With severe weather expected, the County is particularly concerned about the safety of visitors and staff who may need to quickly evacuate these facilities during a storm.

Guests who were at either facility today are being provided with a complimentary pass to return at a later date of their choosing.

In addition, tonight’s Office for Persons with Developmental Disabilities and Special Needs (OPDSN) Splash Night event at Wheeler Spray Park has been cancelled.

Temporary Park Access Restrictions at Warinanco Park Entrances to Warinanco Park will be temporarily closed as Union County Parks crews continue storm cleanup operations, including the removal of damaged trees and debris. These temporary closures are necessary to allow crews to safely complete this work. We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we work to restore the park following the recent storm.

Deserted Village of Feltville Temporarily Closed While a tree blocking the roadway has been removed, downed electrical lines remain in three locations. Repairs cannot be completed until a damaged utility pole is replaced. As a result, the Deserted Village parking lot off Glenside Avenue will remain closed until power is restored, which may take several days. We are also receiving reports of fallen trees and large tree limbs blocking hiking trails throughout the Watchung Reservation. Union County’s Parks Trails Crew will begin assessing trail conditions Monday morning. Once the full extent of the damage is determined, crews will begin clearing the trails. This work may take two weeks or longer. Until then, hikers, joggers, and dog walkers are urged to use extra caution while using the trails. If you encounter a blocked trail, please report it by emailing park.env.services@ucnj.org. If possible, include a photo of the blockage and a map or description of its location.

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