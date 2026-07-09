Union County to Host Colonial Family Fun Day in Celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary

In celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary, the Union County Board of County Commissioners, through the Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, invites residents to attend Colonial Family Fun Day, a free, family-friendly event on Saturday, July 18, from 9:00am to 12:00pm at the Deserted Village, 13 Cataract Hollow Road in Berkeley Heights.

“Union County played an important role in our nation’s founding, and events like Colonial Family Fun Day bring those stories to life,” said Union County Commissioner Chairman Joseph C. Bodek. “As we commemorate America’s 250th anniversary, we invite residents of all ages to explore the people, places, and events that shaped our country through hands-on activities, living history demonstrations, and interactive experiences for the whole family.”

The day’s events will feature a variety of interactive activities and educational programs highlighting colonial life and local Revolutionary War history. Visitors can enjoy a lace-making demonstration, learn about Lenape life and culture, and explore displays and discussions about the Battle of Short Hills. Groundwork Elizabeth will provide a program on “The Three Sisters,” the traditional Native American crops of corn, beans, and squash, and their role in early colonial life. Children will be able to plant these vegetables to take home. Popcorn, a colonial snack, will be offered as well.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet historical figures including and Hannah Caldwell, colonial soldiers, and other reenactors. Children and families can participate in a variety of hands-on activities, including quill pen writing, silhouette making, coloring stations, and whirligig construction. Traditional colonial games such as trundle hoops, graces, pins, and pick-up sticks will also be demonstrated and open for participation.

Two informational displays will be featured throughout the site. One will explore early colonial life in New Jersey through panels highlighting topics such as travel, farming, and various occupations. The second will focus on signage about the American Revolution in Elizabethtown and the surrounding region.

A special photo area will allow visitors to meet and take pictures with George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, Continental soldier Oliver Cromwell, and Revolutionary-era poet Phillis Wheatley. A family photo station will also be available to help commemorate the day, and patriotic music will be heard throughout the event.

“One of the best ways to understand history is to experience it firsthand,” said Union County Commissioner Vice Chair Rebecca L. Williams, liaison to the Cultural and Heritage Affairs Advisory Board. “Through demonstrations, activities, and historical interpreters, families can explore what daily life was like during the colonial era while gaining a greater appreciation for Union County’s role in our nation’s story.”

This event is funded in part through a grant from the New Jersey Historical Commission, a division of the New Jersey Department of State. The program is organized by the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs. The event is free and open to all residents. For additional information, call (908) 558-2550. To register, visit ucnj.org/250.