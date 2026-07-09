Union County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs to Host Q&A Workshop on 2027 Grant Opportunities on August 4

The Union County Board of County Commissioners is pleased to announce a free online Q&A workshop providing overview information and guidance on three 2027 grant programs administered by the Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs: the Union County HEART (History, Education, Arts Reaching Thousands) Grant, the History Grant, and the Local Arts Grant.

Organizations planning 2027 public programming related to the arts, history, culture or education, are welcome to register for this workshop to learn about these funding opportunities. Municipal government offices and libraries can also register. The HEART grant is also open to individuals, who are welcome to register. All three grant programs require that programming take place during the 2027 calendar year, January 1 through December 31.

The live Q&A will be hosted on Zoom on Tuesday, August 4, 2026 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and is geared towards organizations and individuals needing basic information about these grant programs and the application processes. Guidelines for each grant program will be provided.

“Union County is proud to support the organizations, artists, historians, and educators who help preserve our heritage and enrich the lives of our residents,” said Union County Commissioner Chairman Joseph C. Bodek. “These grant programs invest in the people and projects that celebrate our communities, inspire creativity, and expand access to arts, culture, and history. We encourage all eligible organizations and individuals to attend this workshop and learn how these funding opportunities can help bring their ideas to life.”

The Union County HEART Grant funds projects related to local history, the arts, and humanities and is funded through the Union County Board of County Commissioners. The Union County History Grant funds history organizations and history projects, and is made possible by funds from the New Jersey Historical Commission, a division of the Department of State. The Union County Local Arts Program funds arts organizations and arts projects, and is made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.

Register for the Q&A Workshop at https://ucnj.org/ocha-workshop/.

For more information, contact the Union County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs at 633 Pearl Street, Elizabeth, NJ 07202, by phone at (908) 558-2550 (NJ Relay users dial 711) or by email at culturalinfo@ucnj.org.