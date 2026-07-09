Mosaic Health Solutions Incorporates as Delaware C-Corp to Advance Medication Safety for Older Adults

Healthcare technology startup founded by Nihit Gurram moves to formal corporate structure ahead of its first clinical pilot and a period of planned growth.

The patients most exposed to medication harm deserve technology designed specifically for them, and we now have the corporate foundation to scale that work” — Nihit Gurram

LIVERMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mosaic Health Solutions , a healthcare technology company building AI-powered clinical decision support for medication safety in older adults, announced today that it has officially incorporated as a Delaware C-corporation. The milestone formalizes the company's structure as it prepares for its first clinical pilot, scheduled for August 2026, and positions it for future investment and growth.Founded by healthcare technologist Nihit Gurram , Mosaic Health Solutions develops transparent, explainable tools that help clinicians catch medication-related risk in aging patients before it causes harm. The company focuses on the prescribing cascades, anticholinergic burden, and fall risk that disproportionately affect older adults on complex medication regimens, translating established clinical criteria into usable support at the point of care.“Incorporating as a Delaware C-corp is a signal of where we are headed,” said Gurram, the company's founder. “It tells our future pilot partners, advisors, and investors that we are building this the right way, with the structure and governance that serious healthcare work requires. The mission has not changed. The patients most exposed to medication harm deserve technology designed specifically for them, and we now have the corporate foundation to scale that work.”Momentum Heading Into the Second Half of 2026The incorporation caps a period of steady progress for the young company. Mosaic Health Solutions has established a board advisory team spanning clinical and business development expertise, launched its new corporate home at mosaichealthsolutions.io, and scheduled its minimum viable product for a clinical pilot beginning in August 2026. Gurram, who was selected as a semi-finalist for the Nucleate SF Activator as a lead inventor, will complete his master's degree in health informatics at the University of South Florida in August 2026.The company's approach centers on what Gurram calls glass-box design: AI that shows its reasoning rather than asking clinicians to trust a verdict. That philosophy, he says, is what earns adoption inside real clinical workflows and keeps the clinician in control of every decision.About Mosaic Health SolutionsMosaic Health Solutions builds AI-powered clinical decision support that helps clinicians catch medication-related risk in older adults before it causes harm. By translating established clinical criteria into transparent, explainable tools at the point of care, the company focuses on the prescribing cascades, anticholinergic burden, and fall risk that disproportionately affect aging patients. Its mission is to make preventive medication safety practical for the clinicians and families who need it most. Learn more at www.mosaichealthsolutions.io

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