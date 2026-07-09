Đurić Confers with Chinese Ambassador: High Level of Mutual Trust Provides a Strong Foundation for Further Strengthening Cooperation

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Marko Đurić, met today with the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Serbia, Li Ming, to discuss opportunities for further strengthening and advancing bilateral cooperation, regional and geopolitical challenges, as well as cooperation in multilateral forums. Particular attention was devoted to the implementation of projects stemming from the agreements and understandings reached during Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić's recent official visit to China.

The two sides agreed that the exceptionally high level of mutual trust between the two countries provides a solid foundation for expanding cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, new investments, defense, science and innovation, artificial intelligence, as well as in other areas of mutual interest.

Minister Đurić stressed that President Vučić's strategic visit to the People's Republic of China had ushered in a new era in bilateral relations, which includes, among other initiatives, promoting the building of a Serbia–China Community with a Shared Future.

The Serbian Foreign Minister briefed Ambassador Li on the situation and challenges in Kosovo and Metohija, emphasizing Serbia's commitment to ensuring a normal life for Serbs in the province through the continuation of the dialogue, while safeguarding all human rights and preserving religious and cultural heritage.

He thanked China for its principled support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Serbia, as well as for its continued support for the ongoing presence of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK).

Minister Đurić also reaffirmed Serbia's support for the One China policy and China's territorial integrity, highlighting the high degree of alignment between the two countries on the most important geopolitical issues. He noted that this alignment is reflected in the excellent cooperation between Serbia and China in multilateral forums, as reaffirmed during his recent meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New York.

During the meeting, Minister Đurić also briefed Ambassador Li on the progress of preparations for Expo 2027 Belgrade, emphasizing that Serbia has already recorded a record number of confirmed participating countries for a specialized exhibition of this kind. He noted that the event will provide an outstanding platform for showcasing the economic, tourism, technological, and other achievements of the countries participating in the Specialized International Exhibition.