Dr. Anna Voltura, Chair of HER2 Foundation, joins Santa Fe Cancer Center at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center

Dr. Voltura was accepted into the 2026–2027 Harvard Medical School Surgical Leadership Program

This position with Christus St. Vincent is an opportunity to help more women battling breast cancer. Christus is known for its ever-expanding oncological services” — Dr. Anna Voltura, MD

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santa Fe, NM – July 9, 2026 — Anna Voltura, MD, who is Chair of the HER2 Foundation’s Board of Directors, recently moved her practice to the regional cancer center of Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe. HER2 Foundation is a New Mexico-based nonprofit dedicated to advancing healing through art and supporting those affected by metastatic breast cancer.Dr. Voltura is a fellowship-trained breast surgical oncologist, educated at both Johns Hopkins University and the University of New Mexico. She has long combined compassionate care with a commitment to the emotional well-being of her patients.“This position with Christus St. Vincent is an opportunity to help more women battling breast cancer,” said Dr. Voltura. “Christus is known for its ever-expanding oncological services.”Also recently, Dr. Voltura was accepted into the 2026–2027 Harvard Medical School Surgical Leadership Program. Selected from a highly competitive international pool of applicants, Dr. Voltura’s achievement reflects her commitment to advancing surgical excellence and delivering compassionate care to every patient. The Christus St. Vincent spokesperson congratulated her “on this incredible accomplishment and your dedication to shaping the future of surgical care.”When Dr. Voltura opened her practice in Santa Fe several years ago, artist and activist Jacqueline Rudolph created a collection of 15 vibrant impressionist portraits of iconic women celebrities who have survived breast cancer to adorn the clinic’s walls. This powerful body of work— “Women Warriors”—was very inspiring to patients at the clinic and has since become the cornerstone of the HER2 Foundation’s mission to place healing art in breast cancer clinics across the country.Dr. Voltura leads the Foundation alongside fellow board members Ava Stern, Joyce Bogosian, Jacqueline Rudolph, Coral Scranton, and Marion Pollack. Together, they are committed to driving greater awareness of metastatic breast cancer and supporting women navigating complex treatment protocols.Each painting in the Women Warriors series is visually striking and emotionally empowering—designed to uplift patients and celebrate resilience through bold, radiant imagery.To view the collection, learn more about the Foundation’s vision, and/or donate to its mission, go to her2foundation.org.MEDIA CONTACT:Joyce Bogosian, Director, HER2 Foundation (1)505-577-6092 or Email: joycebogosian@gmail.com.

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