Columbia Fire Provides Fire Protection Services and Commercial Security Systems Across Washington and Northern Idaho

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Columbia Fire continues to provide fire protection services and commercial security systems for residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional properties across Washington and Northern Idaho . The company supports property owners, contractors, facility managers, and building teams with system design, installation, inspection, testing, maintenance, repairs, and documentation.Columbia Fire’s service model brings several life-safety and property-protection systems under one provider. These services include fire sprinkler systems, fire alarm systems, fire extinguisher service, fire suppression system support, access control, intrusion alarms, and video surveillance. The company works with customers in Seattle, Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, Saint Maries, and nearby communities. Fire protection systems require regular maintenance to remain ready for use and in compliance with applicable requirements. Sprinklers, alarms, extinguishers, suppression systems, and related equipment must be inspected and serviced at required intervals. For many property owners, keeping records organized is also part of meeting fire marshal, insurance, and internal safety requirements.Columbia Fire provides inspection and testing services that help building teams understand the condition of their systems. During service visits, technicians review equipment, test components, document findings, and identify issues that need correction. These records help owners and managers plan repairs, schedule follow-up work, and maintain clear service histories.The company also provides sprinkler system installation and modification services for new construction, tenant improvements, remodels, and existing buildings. Fire sprinkler work may include wet, dry, and pre-action systems, fire pumps, standpipes, backflow prevention assemblies, and related components. System planning is based on the building type, occupancy, layout, and code requirements.Fire alarm systems are another core service area for Columbia Fire. The company installs, tests, repairs, and supports alarm systems used in offices, warehouses, multi-family properties, schools, healthcare facilities, restaurants, and other buildings. Fire alarm work may include control panels, smoke detectors, heat detectors, pull stations, notification appliances, monitoring connections, and system troubleshooting.Columbia Fire also provides fire extinguisher service, including inspections, tagging, placement support, maintenance, recharge, hydrostatic testing, and replacement when needed. Portable extinguishers remain part of many building safety plans, especially in areas where occupants may respond to small fires when it is safe to do so.For buildings with special hazards, Columbia Fire supports fire suppression system services. These systems may be used in commercial kitchens, data rooms, mechanical spaces, industrial areas, and locations where standard sprinkler protection may not be suitable for the hazard. Services may include installation, inspection, testing, repair, agent checks, nozzle review, and system documentation.Along with fire protection services, Columbia Fire provides commercial security systems for businesses and managed properties. These services include access control systems, commercial burglar alarms, intrusion detection, video surveillance, monitoring coordination, and system support. Security systems can help building owners manage entry, monitor activity, and improve control across one or more locations.Commercial buildings often rely on multiple systems that must operate independently while still aligning with a larger safety and response plan. Columbia Fire works with property teams to coordinate fire protection and security services so responsibilities, records, and service schedules remain clear.The company serves a range of property types, including offices, retail buildings, restaurants, warehouses, industrial facilities, healthcare spaces, schools, government buildings, apartments, condominiums, townhomes, and single-family homes. Service needs vary by property, but most buildings require a plan for inspection, repair, documentation, and future system updates.About Columbia FireColumbia Fire is a fire protection and commercial security services company based in Seattle, Washington. The company provides sprinkler, fire alarm, extinguisher, suppression, monitoring, access control, intrusion alarm, and video surveillance services for properties across Washington and Northern Idaho. Columbia Fire works with building owners, contractors, facility managers, and property teams to install, inspect, maintain, repair, and document life-safety and property-protection systems.

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