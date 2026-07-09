The Legacy of EODESU-2: Twenty Years of Silent Support

After nearly twenty years of dedicated and often unseen service, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit (EODESU) 2 was disestablished on July 9, 2026. Activated in 2007 to meet the burgeoning demands of the Global War on Terror, EODESU-2’s legacy is not one of direct combat but of the critical logistical and support framework that enabled the success and safety of frontline EOD and Navy Diving forces. Its story is one of rapid growth, sustained operational excellence, and a final, deliberate evolution to empower the future of the EOD and Navy Diving force. By distributing its specialized personnel and equipment directly to East Coast EOD Mobile Units, this deliberate evolution empowers Mobile Unit Commanding Officers with direct ownership and control to independently manage their assets and force-generate in support of national tasking.

Establishment and Mission EODESU-2 was established to provide optimized logistics support to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2 and its subordinate commands, including EOD Mobile Units and Mobile Diving and Salvage Units. Their core mission was to be the backbone for warfighters, managing everything from financial and supply systems, arms and ammunition, civil engineer support equipment (CESE), and tactical communications to diving equipment and recompression chamber support. Headquartered at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach, VA, the unit ensured that EOD and Navy Diver forces could deploy rapidly and effectively to any environment.

"When I took command, ESU-2 was preparing for a monumental re-organization with many unknowns,” said Cmdr. Carnell Aurelio, EODESU-2’s final Commanding Officer. “We faced the immense challenge of planning and executing a phased and methodical off-ramp of our operations while simultaneously providing world-class logistics support for a globally deployed force. Our proudest achievement was not just executing this complex disestablishment but fundamentally reshaping how we sustain the force-seamlessly transferring our people, equipment, and programs directly to the mobile units. Our focus was always on the warfighter; empowering their future while leaving a legacy of honor for EODESU-2."

Decades of Unrelenting Operational Excellence Throughout its tenure, EODESU-2’s operational tempo was relentless. The unit was deeply involved in major campaigns, including Operation IRAQI FREEDOM, Operation ENDURING FREEDOM, and Operation EPIC FURY, and maintained a constant forward presence with Expeditionary Support Elements in Bahrain supporting Commander, Task Group 56.1. The unit’s support was vast and varied, from providing the logistical backbone for major exercises like Snow Crab, Bold Alligator and King Crab to showcasing Navy EOD capabilities at public events like Fleet Week New York and the Oceana Air Show.

"Drafting and executing our disestablishment plan while simultaneously continuing our operational support became a balancing act for the entire team. We refused to let our standards slip and cleaned up longstanding discrepancies,” said Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Marriott, EODESU-2’s final Executive Officer. “My priority was ensuring the staff executed the mission, maintained accountability, and passed on a quality product to the mobile units to set the stage for success.”

The command's dedication was consistently recognized. Over its history, EODESU-2 earned numerous accolades, including multiple Battle Efficiency (Battle “E”) Awards, Force Health and Wellness (Green "H") Awards, the prestigious Navy Surgeon General’s Blue "H" Award at the "Gold Star" level, and, in its final year, its eighth consecutive Blue "E" for Supply Excellence.

A New Chapter: Decentralized Support and Force Generation The final chapter for EODESU-2 was its most deliberate: its own disestablishment. In a testament to the unit's "can-do" attitude, the team faced the extraordinary challenge of methodically divesting 11 departments and over 50 programs while maintaining flawless support to eight commands. Over the past year, every asset-from communications gear and dive systems to the armory and CESE-was seamlessly transferred to EODGRU-2 and the East Coast Mobile Units.

The monumental task of physically moving, inventorying, and reassigning these assets fell squarely on the shoulders of the enlisted workforce. Guiding them through this complex transition was Command Master Chief Eric Eberle, whose deckplate leadership was instrumental in keeping Sailors inspired and motivated. Despite the natural uncertainty that comes with a command’s closure, Eberle ensured the crew remained focused on their mission, maintaining high morale and a deep sense of pride in their work right up to the final day.

"Tearing down a command is just as hard, if not harder, than standing one up, and our Sailors carried that incredibly heavy lift," said CMDCM Eric Eberle, EODESU-2’s final Command Master Chief. "We asked them to pack up decades of gear and history while still executing their daily jobs without missing a single beat. I couldn't be prouder of the grit and professionalism our enlisted force showed. They took care of each other and proved that the true heart of ESU-2 was never the building or the equipment, but the people."

Ultimately, the legacy of EODESU-2 is cemented in the operational readiness and success of the thousands of EOD Technicians and Navy Divers it supported. It was a command that worked tirelessly in the background, a silent, vital partner ensuring that the tip of the spear was always sharp. While the unit itself is being disestablished, its DNA-the standard of excellence in expeditionary logistics-will live on within the mobile units it once so faithfully supported.

"As ESU-2 cases its colors this year, we close a proud chapter of dedicated expeditionary logistics support,” said Aurelio. “The flawless execution of this disestablishment is a direct testament to the unwavering professionalism, resilience, and proficiency of this crew and the unrivaled support from the EODGRU-2 & Mobile Unit’s leadership. Even while drawing down, our Sailors and civilians maintained the highest standards of readiness and ownership, ensuring zero degradation to the EODGRU-2 enterprise. While the ESU-2 name retires, the capabilities we've distributed and the legacy of excellence we leave behind will continue to enable the warfighter globally."

For more information, visit https://www.necc.usff.navy.mil/eod/