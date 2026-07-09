The ‘Rock’ behind the review: 305th OSS orchestrates historic joint launch operation

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. — Long before military aircraft filled the skies over New York Harbor during the International Aerial Review, Airmen and civilians assigned to the 305th Operations Support Squadron were already at work.

For more than a year, the squadron, also known as ‘The Rock,’ planned and coordinated the complex airfield and airspace operations required to safely stage, launch, and recover more than 70 military aircraft. These aircraft represented five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and departed from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst's two airfields for the historic event commemorating America's 250th birthday.

"After more than a year of planning, the men and women of the 305th Operations Support Squadron were excited for the opportunity to support the International Naval Review and celebrate our nation's 250th anniversary," said Lt. Col. David Bishop, 305th Operations Support Squadron commander. "It was especially meaningful for our unit because we are the only dual Air Force and Navy operations support squadron."

As the only squadron of its kind, the 305th OSS synchronized operations across the McGuire and Lakehurst airfields while working alongside the Federal Aviation Administration and mission partners to safely integrate dozens of aircraft into one of the nation's busiest airspaces.

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Chung, 305th OSS deputy airfield manager, and Monty Crawford, 305th OSS Lakehurst airfield manager, served as the squadron's lead planners. They coordinated airfield requirements, aircraft parking plans, launch sequencing, and support with agencies across the installation.

"From the beginning, we knew this mission would require constant coordination across the installation and with our outside partners," Chung said. "Every agency had a role to play, and our job was to bring those pieces together into one synchronized operation. Seeing more than 70 aircraft launch safely from two airfields was a testament to the professionalism of everyone involved."

The planning effort required separate weekly coordination meetings for both McGuire and Lakehurst, ensuring each airfield could safely support the unique aircraft, maintenance requirements, and operational timelines for their respective ramps.

While McGuire launched fixed-wing aircraft, U.S. Navy Sailors at Lakehurst simultaneously staged and launched a diverse fleet of rotary-wing aircraft from the Navy, Army, Coast Guard, and Air Force. In total, Lakehurst supported 40 aircraft, including MH-60 Seahawk variants, CH-47 Chinooks, AH-64 Apaches, UH-60 Black Hawks, HH-60 Pave Hawks, and CH-53 helicopters.

Airspace integration proved just as critical as the activity on the ground. Personnel assigned to the Radar Approach Control, or RAPCON, coordinated procedures with the Lakehurst air traffic control tower and the FAA to safely move aircraft through the region's complex airspace.

"The success of this mission came from the relationships we've built over time," said Richard Marnin, 305th OSS airspace manager. "Bringing together military and civilian agencies to safely manage this volume of aircraft required detailed planning, communication, and trust."

In Lakehurst’s Tower, operated by U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the 305th OSS, controllers arranged 11 different types of helicopters from four military services by closing portions of a runway to create additional parking.

“This level of multi-service coordination was a heavy lift, and the flawless execution was the result of tireless planning by every participating unit,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Mohnacky, chief controller. “This success is a direct reflection of the team’s expertise, long hours, and unwavering dedication.”

Inside McGuire's control tower, controllers managed one of the busiest operational periods the installation has experienced in recent years.

"Our day-to-day job is moving aircraft on our airfields to the runway for a safe and expeditious departure," said Senior Airman Zackery Gudzak, 305th OSS air traffic controller. "For this event, we had more aircraft than usual, so it meant more moving pieces at once—putting together the puzzle quicker and getting everybody where they needed to be."

Gudzak said the increased pace required controllers to rely on the same training and teamwork they use every day.

The mission extended far beyond the control tower. Members from the 305th OSS worked with the 305th Maintenance Group, 87th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 87th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services, and 87th Security Forces Squadron to manage airfield operations and provide emergency response.

"This mission demonstrated that airpower is more than just aircraft—it is the synchronization of experts across a spectrum of abilities," said Capt. Ben Lyzenga, 305th Operations Support Squadron's Airfield Operations Flight commander. "The 305th Operations Support Squadron does this every day, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, without fail."

While spectators watched aircraft pass overhead during the International Aerial Review, the success of the mission began on the ground at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, where Airmen and civilians worked behind the scenes to safely stage, launch and recover one of the largest joint aircraft formations assembled in support of the nation's 250th birthday celebration.