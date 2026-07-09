Auditor Faber Applauds Anti-Fraud Provisions of Senate Bill 315

COLUMBUS — Statement from Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber on the enactment of Senate Bill 315, bipartisan legislation offered by Sens. Tim Schaffer (R-Lancaster) and Hearcel Craig (D-Columbus) to further prevent fraud in the state’s public benefits programs:

“My office has been sounding the alarm on waste, fraud, and abuse within Ohio’s Medicaid system for years,” Auditor Faber said. “This legislation is a good first step toward addressing some of the concerns we have brought to light, and I look forward to continuing to work with the legislature and the administration to make sure public resources through the Ohio Department of Medicaid are being used to assist the most vulnerable in our society and not crooks lining their own pockets at taxpayers’ expense.”

The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.