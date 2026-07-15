Lilac Solutions Selects JordProxa as Technology and Equipment Partner for Great Salt Lake Lithium Facility

Selection advances project toward final investment decision expected later in 2026

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lilac Solutions, a leading provider of direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology, today announced it has selected JordProxa as the technology and equipment partner for the lithium downstream conversion process at its Phase 1 commercial lithium carbonate facility on Utah's Great Salt Lake.

JordProxa will supply the technology and equipment package for downstream conversion at the Phase 1 facility, including performance guarantees. The package will convert the lithium sulfate eluate produced by Lilac’s ion exchange (IX) process into battery-grade lithium carbonate through evaporation, purification, and crystallization.

The agreement follows a period of testing and basic engineering during the FEL-3 project phase, in which JordProxa processed eluate produced directly from Great Salt Lake brine and successfully produced battery-grade lithium carbonate.

"JordProxa brings deep experience in evaporation and crystallization technology, and their work during our FEL-3 phase gave us full confidence in their ability to deliver at commercial scale," said Raef Sully, Chief Executive Officer of Lilac. "This is a critical piece of the project, and we have the right partner in place."

"The Great Salt Lake is a remarkable resource, and this project demonstrates what becomes possible when innovative DLE technology is paired with proven downstream processing," said Paul Browne, Managing Director, JordProxa. "We've worked closely with the Lilac team through the FEL-3 phase and are confident in the path to producing battery-grade lithium carbonate from this resource at commercial scale."

The north arm of the Great Salt Lake holds an estimated 1.4 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent, one of the largest identified lithium resources in the United States. The Phase 1 facility will occupy a 20-acre site on its shore in Box Elder County, Utah, designed to produce 5,000 tpa of battery-grade lithium carbonate with first lithium production planned for 2028. A Phase 2 expansion would bring total capacity to 20,000 tpa LCE.

Lilac's Gen 5 IX technology will extract lithium from brine pumped directly from the lake and return the lithium-depleted brine in equal volume, a non-consumptive process that does not lower lake water levels. The project will generate local tax revenues and royalties to support lake preservation and create jobs in Utah. The IX media, the active material at the core of the extraction process, will be produced at Lilac's manufacturing facility in Fernley, Nevada, supporting a fully domestic supply chain for the extraction process.

In 2025, Lilac completed a seven-month pilot plant on the lake, achieving 87% average lithium recovery on a high sulfate brine containing only 70 mg/L lithium and proving the technology's ability to economically extract lithium from ultra-low-grade brine. Independent third-party analysis confirmed both technology performance and compliance with Lilac's non-consumptive and non-contaminating process requirements.

Lilac recently selected Hatch as the EPCM partner for the Great Salt Lake project. Together with the JordProxa technology and equipment contract, Lilac has now secured the major contractors needed to advance the project toward construction. Lilac has also executed a binding 10-year take-or-pay offtake agreement with Traxys North America covering 100% of planned Phase 1 production. The project is on track to be among the first U.S. lithium brine projects to reach final investment decision.

About JordProxa

JordProxa designs and delivers custom-engineered process solutions for the production of high purity battery materials, combining expertise in evaporation, crystallization, purification, and advanced water treatment. With more than 50 years of diverse industrial experience, JordProxa supports customers from concept development and R&D testing through engineering, modular equipment supply, commissioning, operations support, and aftermarket services. Learn more at www.jordproxa.com

About Lilac Solutions

Lilac delivers direct lithium extraction technology that unlocks brine resources to scale lithium supply for global electrification. Lilac's ion exchange technology enables high lithium recovery with minimal water use and no evaporation ponds, providing a sustainable alternative to conventional extraction methods. Lilac's technology has been proven through multiple pilot and demonstration plants globally and is now advancing to commercial scale. Lilac is headquartered in Oakland, California, with manufacturing in Fernley, Nevada. Learn more at lilacsolutions.com.

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