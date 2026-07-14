Earth Angel Worldwide Expands Its Mission Through Music, Education and Environmental Stewardship

Mali Wilson and Eric D. Wilson at StoneWood Ranch in Metro Atlanta, where Earth Angel Worldwide brings together music, mentorship, environmental stewardship and community to create opportunities for the next generation of artists and leaders. Participants gather for a community lunch at StoneWood Ranch, where Earth Angel Worldwide brings together artists, students, mentors and community members for programs that foster creativity, collaboration, wellness and meaningful connection. An Earth Angel Worldwide workshop brings students, artists and mentors together at StoneWood Ranch for a day of music, education and collaboration. Through immersive experiences like these, the organization has positively impacted hundreds of children and

Atlanta-based nonprofit continuing a mission that began in 2006 creates safe spaces where artists, students and families can learn, create and thrive.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earth Angel Worldwide is an Atlanta-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit continuing a mission that began in 2006 through music, education, mentorship and environmental stewardship. Led by Grammy-nominated producer, singer, entrepreneur and philanthropist Mali Wilson (formerly Malissa “Mali” Hunter) and business leader Eric D. Wilson, the organization prepares artists, students and families for success through education, professional mentorship, wellness and service.Drawing on decades of preserving creative spaces, mentoring artists and collaborating with respected producers, executives and industry leaders, Wilson established Earth Angel Worldwide to provide safe recording, educational and artistic environments where talent and opportunity can flourish.Eric D. Wilson brings more than two decades of experience in banking, financial services, entrepreneurship and economic development, providing strategic leadership and financial stewardship for the organization.Operating from Earth Angel Worldwide’s headquarters on a former multi-acre Montessori school campus and the award-winning StoneWood Studios, home of the School of Sound, the nonprofit provides recording camps, artist development, masterclasses and hands-on studio experiences. Participants learn from Grammy Award-winning producers and engineers, accomplished songwriters and respected music professionals while preparing for careers across music, media, business and the creative industries.The nonprofit also offers environmental education, gardening, wellness programming, outdoor learning and entrepreneurship initiatives that encourage creativity, leadership and lifelong learning.Earth Angel Worldwide’s outreach continues to grow throughout Metro Atlanta, Metro Chicago, Miami, New York City and Los Angeles with support of private donors and brand partnerships.In Illinois, Earth Angel Worldwide continues expanding its outreach throughout Waukegan, North Chicago and the greater Chicagoland region, where community leader Evonda Fulton is championing the nonprofit’s growing presence and helping connect young people with meaningful educational and career opportunities.Among its expanding initiatives is Future Heroes, developed through partnerships with middle and high schools to introduce students to careers in music, business, entrepreneurship, media and the creative industries. The program emphasizes leadership, financial literacy, communication, teamwork and career readiness while encouraging students to realize their potential beyond the classroom.Earth Angel Worldwide also supports initiatives such as Spill the Honey, promoting unity, service and respectful dialogue through music and community engagement.“Our mission has always been bigger than music,” said Wilson. “We want every person who walks through our doors to discover purpose, develop their gifts and make a meaningful contribution to the world.”Wilson’s debut album, Retro in Real Time, is available exclusively at MaliWilson .com. Net proceeds support Earth Angel Worldwide’s creative camps, School of Sound masterclasses and artist development initiatives.Earth Angel Worldwide invites individuals, businesses and philanthropic partners to donate, volunteer, sponsor programs, establish partnerships or support its mission through the purchase of Retro in Real Time.To learn more, donate, volunteer or explore partnership opportunities, visit EarthAngelWorldwide .org. To purchase Retro in Real Time, visit MaliWilson.com.About Earth Angel WorldwideFounded by Mali Wilson, Earth Angel Worldwide is an Atlanta-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit continuing a mission that began in 2006 through music education, artist development, mentorship, entrepreneurship and environmental stewardship.Operating from two Metro Atlanta campuses—including Earth Angel Worldwide’s headquarters on a former multi-acre Montessori school campus and the award-winning StoneWood Studios, home of the School of Sound—the nonprofit provides creative camps, professional recording experiences, masterclasses and career development for artists, students and families.Participants learn from Grammy Award-winning producers and engineers, accomplished songwriters and respected music professionals through immersive educational experiences in professional recording environments.By combining music education, mentorship, entrepreneurship, wellness and environmental stewardship, Earth Angel Worldwide equips the next generation of artists, entrepreneurs and creative leaders while fostering safe spaces where creativity, collaboration and community thrive.

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