Quinn Dermatology Brings Expert Skin Care to Jasper with Launch of Lakeside Dermatology

New clinic opens July 21, 2026, expanding access to dermatology care for East Texas patients

JASPER, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quinn Dermatology is proud to announce the opening of Lakeside Dermatology, a new dermatology clinic serving Jasper and the surrounding East Texas communities. Lakeside Dermatology will open its doors on Monday, July 21, 2026, and is now accepting new patient appointments.

Founded in partnership with Quinn Dermatology, which has served patients across Southeast Texas with established clinics in Houston and Beaumont, Lakeside Dermatology combines local access with the expertise of a trusted regional dermatology team. The new clinic was created to bring quality specialty skin care closer to home for patients in Jasper County, Newton County, Tyler County, Sabine County, southern Angelina County, and Hardin County. For years, many East Texas residents have had to travel to Beaumont or Houston to receive dermatologic care. Lakeside Dermatology eliminates that burden.

Lakeside Dermatology is proud to be supported by Jasper Hospital District, whose partnership reflects a shared commitment to expanding access to specialty healthcare for East Texas communities.

The new dermatology clinic will offer a full range of medical and cosmetic dermatology services. These include skin cancer screenings, evaluation of moles and lesions, treatment of eczema, psoriasis, and rosacea, acne care, hair and scalp conditions, and cosmetic consultations.

“Trusted dermatology has arrived in Jasper,” said Lauren Schaeffer, Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP-C), at Lakeside Dermatology. “We understand how important it is for patients to have access to specialty care without having to make a long drive. Backed by the expertise and resources of Quinn Dermatology, we’re committed to delivering the highest standard of skin care right here in our community.”

Lakeside Dermatology is located at 1108 Marvin Hancock Dr., Jasper, Texas 75951, and is currently scheduling appointments for opening week and beyond. Patients can learn more, explore available services, and request an appointment online at lakesidedermtx.com.

About Lakeside Dermatology

Lakeside Dermatology is a dermatology clinic located at 1108 Marvin Hancock Dr., Jasper, Texas 75951, founded in collaboration with Quinn Dermatology. The clinic provides medical and cosmetic dermatology services to patients throughout East Texas, with a mission to make expert skin care accessible closer to home. Lakeside Dermatology opens July 21, 2026, and is now accepting new patients. For more information, visit lakesidedermtx.com.

About Quinn Dermatology

Quinn Dermatology is an established dermatology practice serving Southeast Texas, with clinics in Houston and Beaumont. Known for its expertise, patient-focused care, and commitment to community health, Quinn Dermatology serves as the overseeing physician practice for Lakeside Dermatology, bringing its trusted approach to a new location in Jasper.

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