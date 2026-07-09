Charlotte Pest Control Delivers Safe and Effective Eco-Friendly Pest Services

Superior Pest Management - Logo Pest Control in Charlotte NC

Superior Pest Management is raising awareness of safe eco-friendly pest control options for Charlotte homes and businesses seeking lasting protection.

KANNAPOLIS, NC, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Superior Pest Management, a locally focused pest control provider, reveals that they offer safe, effective, and eco-friendly pest service designed to protect families, pets, homes, businesses, and the local environment.With demand for professional pest management continuing to rise nationwide, Superior Pest Management is emphasizing sustainable, low-impact solutions that combine modern treatment methods with careful inspection, prevention, and customer education. According to the National Pest Management Association, nearly 13.29 million residential customers received professional pest control services in the most recent annual industry reporting period, underscoring the growing need for reliable, recurring pest protection.Superior Pest Management provides pest control in charlotte nc for common regional pest concerns including termites, mosquitoes, ants, cockroaches, rodents, spiders, stinging insects, and bed bugs. The company’s team is trained through national, state, and in-house training classes, helping ensure customers receive informed service from technicians who understand local pest behavior and property conditions.David Buoniconti, founder of Superior Pest Management said, “Our goal has always been to deliver a service that is effective without being excessive. Families want pests removed, but they also want to know that the products, techniques, and recommendations used around their homes are selected with care. Our eco-friendly approach is about using the right treatment in the right place, supported by inspection, exclusion, sanitation guidance, and long-term prevention.”Superior Pest Management follows an Integrated Pest Management program for initial services, including interior and exterior applications, inspection, sanitation recommendations, exclusion, and crack-and-crevice treatment to control, prevent, and exclude pests from homes and businesses.The company’s process typically includes:• Inspection: A thorough review of pest activity, entry points, and property conditions that may attract infestations.• Assessment: Evaluation of pest type and severity to develop a targeted service plan.• Treatment: Application by certified technicians using industry-leading products and proven techniques.• Follow-Up: Ongoing monitoring and support to help keep properties pest-free long term.Superior Pest Management also offers comprehensive pest control services for residential and commercial customers, including specialized bed bug solutions. PestWorld reports that more than 82% of pest control professionals treated bed bugs in the past year, while only 29% of Americans can correctly identify them, making professional inspection and treatment especially important. Customers looking for a trusted bed bug exterminator can turn to Superior Pest Management for proven, careful service.“As a locally operated company, we have built our work around accountability and responsiveness,” Buoniconti added. “All Superior Pest Management company vehicles are equipped with GPS devices so our office staff can monitor service vehicle location and driving habits. That improves efficiency, supports safer operations, and allows more timely dispatch when customers need help. When someone searches for a pest control provider, we want them to find a company that values their time, their safety, and their peace of mind.”Noah White, one of their customers said, “Superior Pest Management is the BEST!!!! Have been using them for years and I love having them service to my home!!! A big thank you and shout out to David, Jolene, Adason! They are always on top of everything!”For new customers, Superior Pest Management is currently offering a free termite inspection or mosquito treatment with new customer signed service agreement. Customers must mention the company’s website to qualify for the offer. The promotion expires July 31, 2026.Customers seeking an exterminator in Kannapolis NC or across the Charlotte metro area can contact Superior Pest Management through the website or by calling 704-548-0438 to schedule an inspection or request an estimate.About Company:Superior Pest Management provides pest control solutions backed by decades of industry experience, trained technicians, and a commitment to ecofriendly methods. Visit https://www.charlottepest.com/ ###

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