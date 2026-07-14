UK Entrepreneur’s New Book Reveals 25 Practical Principles for Turning Vision into Long-Term Success

Bill Holmes releases "It’s Not Rocket Science: 25 Real-Life Lessons to Help Entrepreneurs Start, Grow, and Lead a Successful Business" with Forbes Books. ISBN-13: 979-8901800188

“It’s Not Rocket Science: 25 Real-Life Lessons to Help Entrepreneurs Start, Grow, and Lead a Successful Business” by Bill Holmes is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "It’s Not Rocket Science: 25 Real-Life Lessons to Help Entrepreneurs Start, Grow, and Lead a Successful Business" by Bill Holmes is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.Leveraging four decades of entrepreneurial experience, Bill Holmes shares the hard-won lessons that helped him build Radius from a small startup operating above a hair salon into a global enterprise with revenue approaching £5 billion. In "It’s Not Rocket Science," Holmes demonstrates that lasting business success is not the result of extraordinary complexity but rather a commitment to learning, adapting, and executing fundamental principles consistently, day in and day out.Holmes’ twenty-five real-life lessons give readers a candid look at the challenges, opportunities, setbacks, and breakthroughs that shaped his journey. Weaving together business insights, personal stories, and firsthand experiences, the book provides guidance on topics including entrepreneurship, leadership, communication, culture, performance management, growth strategy, and decision-making.The lessons unfold alongside the story of Radius, tracing the company’s evolution from its earliest days in 1990 through decades of expansion, innovation, and transformation. Holmes shares the realities of building a business across changing markets and technological eras, from the pre-Internet age to today’s AI-driven economy. Throughout, he emphasizes the importance of resilience, adaptability, accountability, and continuous improvement.“I’ve been fortunate enough to get to know Bill over the years. I love startup entrepreneurs, particularly British ones, who build companies from scratch, said Virgin Group Founder, Sir Richard Branson. “Bill has learnt a lot from this experience and many of his pearls of wisdom I agree with and would find useful were I starting a business.”Written for aspiring entrepreneurs, business owners, executives, and professionals at every stage of their careers, "It’s Not Rocket Science" challenges the notion that business success requires complicated formulas. Holmes instead shows how thoughtful leadership and disciplined execution can help individuals and organizations achieve sustainable growth.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorBill Holmes is a UK entrepreneur who built Radius into a £5 billion global business from the humblest beginnings. Starting in a small office above a hair salon in Holmes Chapel near Manchester, he transformed his vision into a company spanning five continents. Across his forty-year career, Holmes has navigated major shifts in technology, global markets, and workplace dynamics while building expertise in entrepreneurship, leadership, communication, and culture.Bill lives near Manchester, UK, where he continues to inspire entrepreneurs, executives, and professionals seeking to navigate an ever-changing world. Through his writing and thought leadership, he offers a fresh perspective: that building a business is challenging, exciting, and entirely achievable, because, as he demonstrates in "It’s Not Rocket Science," success really isn’t rocket science at all. Learn more about Bill and Radius, and see lots of photographs, at https://www.billholmes.me/ About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

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