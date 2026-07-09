Governor Morrisey Celebrates Groundbreaking for $2.9 Million Chesapeake Fire Department Substation ...

WINIFREDE, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey joined state legislators, local officials, and first responders today to break ground on the new $2.9 million Chesapeake Fire Department substation in Winifrede. The completely funded, shovel-ready project replaces a vital public safety facility that was permanently compromised during a severe weather event in 2023.

"West Virginia communities are defined by their resilience, and the story of the Chesapeake Fire Department over the last few years is the perfect example of West Virginians who persevere, no matter the weather," said Governor Morrisey. "Our first responders have done the impossible under tough conditions. Today, we are restoring a critical lifeline for thousands of families in Kanawha County."

In 2023, a severe microburst heavily impacted the region, washing away the creek bank and destabilizing the structural integrity of the previous Winifrede substation. Despite being forced to operate out of an enclosed carport to serve the community, the Chesapeake Fire Department has successfully maintained operations. The department protects a critical corridor along Interstate 77 stretching from the Chelyan exit to the Marmet exit, while also providing essential automatic mutual aid support to the nearby Cabin Creek and East Bank areas.

The project is supported through a partnership among federal, state, and local governments. FEMA will provide $2 million in disaster recovery funding, while the State of West Virginia is contributing $689,000 in required matching funds.

To keep the project moving while FEMA completed its funding review, the state also provided temporary bridge funding, ensuring construction could proceed without delay. Kanawha County contributed $100,000, and the Chesapeake Fire Department secured $29,000 in financing to complete the funding package.

Construction at the Winifrede site will begin soon, with the state-of-the-art facility expected to be fully operational by next year.