WTSO Raises a Glass to 20 Years of Online Wine Discovery and the Community Behind Its Success

MOORESTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As WTSO celebrates its 20th Anniversary Year, the online wine retailer is shining the spotlight on the people who made the milestone possible. While the company is proud of two decades of innovation in online wine retail, this year's celebration is centered on the loyal customers, dedicated employees, and valued partners who have supported WTSO every step of the way."Twenty years ago, discovering premium wine online was a very different experience," said Julie Blount, Executive Director of Marketing & Customer Service. "Our customers have continually pushed us to evolve, not just in how we sell wine, but in how we educate, inspire discovery, and build lasting relationships. Their passion has shaped WTSO into what it is today.Throughout the anniversary year, WTSO will continue to introduce new customer experiences, expanded winery partnerships, exclusive anniversary releases, charitable initiatives, and community celebrations.In reflection of WTSO’s journey through the last 20 years, CEO and Co-Founder Joseph Arking notes, “Our mission has always been simple: connect wine lovers with exceptional wines at exceptional value." He adds, "While technology and the industry continue to evolve, our commitment to discovery and customer trust remains exactly the same."As WTSO looks toward the future, one thing remains unchanged: its commitment to building a passionate wine community and creating memorable experiences for wine lovers everywhere. Here's to the next chapter and to everyone who helped make the first 20 years unforgettable.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.