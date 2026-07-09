Ditesheim Cosmetic Surgery Highlights Liposuction for Targeted Fat Reduction in Charlotte

Ditesheim Cosmetic Surgery - Logo liposuction in Charlotte NC

Ditesheim Cosmetic Surgery shares insights on liposuction in Charlotte for patients considering targeted fat reduction and body contouring.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Disesteem Cosmetic Surgery reveals that liposuction works well for targeted fat reduction and refined body contouring in Charlotte. The practice provides individualized cosmetic surgery planning for women and men who want to address stubborn fat deposits that may not respond to diet and exercise alone.Ditesheim Cosmetic Surgery offers liposuction in Charlotte NC with a focus on safety, proportion, and natural-looking body definition. Treatment plans may address areas such as the abdomen, waist, flanks, arms, thighs, back, chin, or other localized areas based on the patient’s anatomy and goals. Ditesheim Cosmetic Surgery emphasizes that liposuction is not a weight-loss procedure, but a body sculpting option for appropriate candidates who want more precise contour improvement.“Liposuction works best when it is planned around the patient’s natural shape, not around a generic idea of what a body should look like. My goal is to create a balanced result that looks refined, smooth, and authentic. Every consultation begins with a careful discussion about health, expectations, skin quality, and the areas that truly bother the patient so we can determine whether liposuction is the right approach,” said Dr. Jeffrey Ditesheim, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon at Ditesheim Cosmetic SurgeryDitesheim Cosmetic Surgery serves patients throughout Charlotte and the surrounding region with cosmetic procedures for the face, breast, body, and men’s concerns.Why Choose Dr. DitesheimWhen choosing a cosmetic surgeon in Charlotte NC for body contouring, experience and safety matter most.• Dr. Jeffrey Ditesheim is a highly respected, board-certified plastic surgeon dedicated to honest care and natural beauty.• With over 25 years of experience in cosmetic surgery, he has developed a refined, artistic approach to body sculpting.• He has completed over 5000 cosmetic surgeries, giving him the deep expertise needed to handle complex contouring cases safely.• Dr. Ditesheim takes time to understand each patient’s vision, offers transparent advice, and only recommends procedures that align with the patient’s health and goals.Accolades include:• ABPS Board Certified• 30 years’ experience in cosmetic surgery• Over 5000 cosmetic surgeries completed• 2026 Castle Connolly Top AAPI Doctors• Featured in Charlotte Magazine’s Top Doctors 2025• QUAD A Accredited Surgical CenterThe total cost of liposuction generally ranges from $6000 to $20455, depending on the number of areas treated and the techniques used. Ditesheim Cosmetic Surgery proudly accepts financing through M-Lend Financial, CareCredit, and Alphaeon Credit to help patients manage their investment smoothly.“Patients deserve clear information before making a surgical decision,” Dr. Ditesheim added. “We explain what liposuction can accomplish, what it cannot accomplish, what recovery may involve, and how the investment is structured. Our responsibility is to guide people with honesty so they feel informed, comfortable, and confident before moving forward.”In addition to liposuction, the practice offers related body and men’s procedures including lipedema treatment , gynecomastia surgery, tummy tuck, and teen gynecomastia in Charlotte NC.Patients shall schedule a consultation on the practice’s website or by calling 704-542-8686.About Company:Ditesheim Cosmetic Surgery is a cosmetic surgery practice in Charlotte, NC led by Dr. Jeffrey Ditesheim. The practice offers personalized cosmetic surgery for patients seeking natural-looking results through careful consultation and advanced surgical planning. Visit https://empowermd.com/ ###

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