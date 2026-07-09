Hill Country Animal League Announces State-Funded Discounts on Spay and Neuter Surgeries for July and August

This state-funded program allows us to make these important services even more affordable while helping reduce pet overpopulation across the Texas Hill Country” — Becky Forrest, Executive Director at HCAL

BOERNE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hill Country Animal League (HCAL) is making it even easier for pet owners to provide essential preventive care this summer. Through its participation in the Texas Spay and Neuter Program, HCAL is offering limited-time discounts on spay and neuter surgeries for cats and dogs during July and August.

Funded through a statewide initiative designed to reduce pet overpopulation, the Texas Spay and Neuter Program helps participating clinics provide affordable surgical services to Texas pet owners. Hill Country Animal League is proud to pass those savings directly to the community.

During the promotional period, pet owners will automatically receive:

• $15 OFF all cat spay or neuter surgeries

• $20 OFF all dog spay or neuter surgeries

No application or special paperwork is required. Eligible discounts will be applied automatically to qualifying surgeries scheduled during July and August.

"Every spay and neuter surgery makes a lasting impact—not only for the individual pet, but for our entire community," said Becky Forrest, Executive Director at Hill Country Animal League.

"This state-funded program allows us to make these important services even more affordable while helping reduce pet overpopulation across the Texas Hill Country."

Spaying and neutering offer numerous health and behavioral benefits for pets while helping prevent unwanted litters that contribute to overcrowded animal shelters and rescue organizations. By expanding access to affordable veterinary care, the Texas Spay and Neuter Program supports healthier pets and stronger communities throughout the state.

Hill Country Animal League performs thousands of affordable spay and neuter surgeries each year and serves pet owners throughout Boerne, Fair Oaks Ranch, and surrounding Texas Hill Country communities.

Pet owners are encouraged to schedule appointments early, as availability during the promotional period may be limited. To schedule a spay or neuter appointment or learn more about the program, visit HCALTX.org/texas-spay-neuter-program or contact Hill Country Animal League directly at (830) 249-2341.

About Hill Country Animal League

Hill Country Animal League is a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing pet overpopulation through affordable, high-quality spay and neuter services. Serving Boerne and communities throughout the Texas Hill Country, HCAL works to improve the health and well-being of pets while helping reduce the number of unwanted animals entering shelters. The organization's mission is supported through its veterinary clinic, community donations, and the Hill Country Animal League Thrift Store, where every purchase helps fund lifesaving programs and services.

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