Budget Home Supply Expands Decking Season as Northern Colorado's Largest Composite Decking Supplier

Longmont home improvement retailer stocks over 50 composite decking finishes and a full range of wood decking materials.

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Budget Home Supply, a full-service home improvement and building materials retailer located at 780 Boston Ave. in Longmont, Colorado, is drawing attention from homeowners and contractors throughout the Northern Colorado region as the area's largest composite decking supplier. With a drive-thru lumber yard stocked with more than 50 composite decking finishes and a comprehensive selection of wood decking materials , the company offers one of the most complete decking inventories on the Front Range.As warmer months drive interest in outdoor living projects, Budget Home Supply is well-positioned to serve customers planning new deck builds, deck replacements, and backyard upgrades across Longmont, Boulder, Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, and surrounding communities."We've invested heavily in our decking inventory because we know how much the outdoor season means to Colorado homeowners," said a spokesperson for Budget Home Supply. "Whether a customer is building a brand-new deck or replacing an aging one, we have the materials, brands, and expertise to help them get it right — from the decking boards all the way to the railing, lighting, and fasteners."Budget Home Supply carries composite decking from several of the industry's leading manufacturers, including Trex, TimberTech, The Azek Company, Deckorators, MoistureShield, and Eva-Last. Customers can compare options across all major brands in a single location, supported by knowledgeable staff and a 1,000-square-foot outdoor deck display featuring composite decking in various finishes, railing and lighting options , and a functional outdoor kitchen.For customers who prefer natural wood, the company stocks redwood and cedar from trusted suppliers Humboldt Redwood, Western Forest Products, and Weyerhaeuser, and can order exotic hardwoods for specialty projects. Wood decking remains a popular choice among homeowners who favor a classic aesthetic or are working within specific budget parameters.Railing and lighting options are available from brands including RDI Metal Works, Fortress Building Products, TimberTech, Trex, Cinch, and Atlantis Rail Systems. The company's modular railing components allow customers to mix and match materials, colors, and finishes to achieve a personalized look. For those seeking a contemporary style, cable rail options are also available.Deck fasteners — including hidden fasteners for a seamless, screw-free surface and color-matching screws — are stocked in-store to complete any decking project.Budget Home Supply also offers expert deck design services, assisting customers with layout planning, material selection, and product coordination. Delivery is available to job sites throughout Longmont, Boulder, Fort Collins, Loveland, and the broader Northern Colorado region."Our goal is to be a true one-stop shop for deck building materials," the spokesperson added. "A customer can come in, work with our team on a design, select their composite or wood decking, choose their railing and lighting, and walk out with everything they need, including a delivery plan."Homeowners and contractors looking to start or complete an outdoor living project are encouraged to visit Budget Home Supply's showroom or explore product options at www.budgethomesupply.com/services/decking . Current promotions, seasonal specials, and decking deals are shared regularly on the company's Facebook page at facebook.com/BudgetHomeSupply.Budget Home Supply is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.About Budget Home SupplyBudget Home Supply is a full-service home improvement and building materials retailer located at 780 Boston Ave., Longmont, CO 80501. As the largest composite decking supplier in Northern Colorado, the company serves homeowners, contractors, and builders throughout Longmont, Boulder, Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, and surrounding communities. In addition to a comprehensive selection of composite decking and wood decking materials, Budget Home Supply carries lumber, roofing, siding, windows, doors, plumbing, electrical, cabinetry, hardware, and landscaping supplies. Expert design services and local delivery are available. For more information, call (303) 678-8800 or visit www.budgethomesupply.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.